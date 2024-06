Koo scored the 15th-most Fantasy points per game among kickers in 2023 and that number could've been higher if not for his paltry three made field goals of 50-plus yards. What helps Koo's projection for 2024 even more is the massive upgrade going from Desmond Ridder to Kirk Cousins at quarterback. Atlanta should have more scoring opportunities, more projected games as a spread favorite (great for kickers) and he should push to finish in the top 12 among kickers.