Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in the offseason where he is expected to compete with Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham for the Week 1 starting job. As of now, we project Nix to win that job, which will make Wilson droppable in all formats. For now, he should only be rostered in the deepest of Superflex leagues. Even if he is given a start or two at the beginning of the season, he's shown nothing in the NFL to make us think he'd be a viable Fantasy starter.