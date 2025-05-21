This is the second top-50 rookies (with tiers!) piece I have put together since the NFL Draft and I would understand if your first question was why the need for the update. For one thing, I have spoken with numerous intelligent Dynasty analysts from FFT Dynasty over the past month, and a few of them have altered my perception of certain players. For another thing, I have done a lot of rookie drafts and gotten a better understanding of when these guys are going to be drafted. Finally, we've had rookie quotes, coach speak, and beat reports to analyze over the last month.

While a lot has changed, more has stayed the same, particularly the clear No. 1 pick in all formats. Let's start there:

Tier 1

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

What more is there to say about Jeanty until he plays an NFL game? He's a generational prospect. He's my RB3 in Dynasty and my RB4 in redraft. He's worth a first-round pick in all formats. He's also in a tier of his own in this draft class. If you're thinking about trading 1.01 for a haul, I would need 1.02 and two future firsts to even consider it.

TIER 2

2. Cam Ward, QB. Titans

3. Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars

4. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

5. Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

6. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

7. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

These are the same six names from my first round of rookie rankings, and I want to emphasize again that format and team need to determine the order. I ranked them for leagues that reward six points per pass touchdown and full PPR. Ward falls three spots if passing touchdowns are only worth four points. Hampton goes up three spots in half-PPR or non-PPR leagues. Colston Loveland joins this tier in tight end premium scoring.

TIER 3

8. Matthew Golden, WR, Packers

9. Luther Burden, WR, Bears

10. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers

11. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

12. Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

13. RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

14. Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants

Now we get into some real controversy. I am higher on consensus than Golden, but truly believe he has the best chance to be his team's No. 1 wide receiver in the next two years in this tier. Burden is one of my biggest risers, as I become more enamored with the possibility that he fills the Amon-Ra St. Brown role in Ben Johnson's offense. I am the lowest on Harvey, partially because of the pre-draft eval, and partially because I still expect a committee in Denver. Dart should only be considered in Round 1 if you are desperate for help at quarterback.

Dan Schneier joined me on FFT Dynasty recently and we talked about why Burden and others are May risers:

Tier 4

15. Jayden Higgins, WR, Houston Texans

16. Jack Bech, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

17. Tre Harris, WR, Los Angeles Charge

18. Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

19. Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants

20. Jalen Milroe, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Warren moves up a tier in tight end premium and many people would say I still have him too low in this format. I remain a little skeptical about his late college breakout and a lot skeptical about his current quarterback situation. Still, if you want to draft him, you will have to draft him higher than his. I had Scott Boulanger on FFT Dynasty earlier in May to discuss the Undroppables UN Score wide receiver model. That model loves Jayden Higgins. Check out why:

Tier 5

21. Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns

22. Kyle WIlliams, WR, Patriots

23. Harold Fannin, TE, Browns

Sampson and Fannin are two of the guys I am higher on than consensus, they usually fall to Round 3. Williams is one of my biggest risers as the depth chart in New England should give him the opportunity to earn targets in a hurry. The problem is that I am still a tier lower than some on Williams. So if you have a late second and want one of these guys the move may be to move up for Williams or slide back for Sampson or Fannin. This is the last year of David Njoku's contract, so Fannin could have a TE1 role as soon as 2026.

TIER 6

24. Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys

25. Tyler Shough, QB, Saints

26. Ollie Godron, RB, Dolphins

27. Mason Taylor, TE, Jets

28. Jaylin Noel, WR, Texans

29. Jordan James, RB, 49ers

30. Devin Neal, RB, Saints

Blue is my third biggest riser, like Williams above it is due to the depth chart around him. Still, I am concerned that Nick Chubb or J.K. Dobbins ruins Blue's opportunity by signing with the Cowboys. Shough should also have a great opportunity this summer with Derek Carr retiring.

TIER 7

31. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Browns

32. Trevor Etienne, RB, Panthers

33. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

34. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams

35. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Seahawks

Some of you have been waiting for Tuten's name and wondering why I don't rank him higher. He had ball security issues in college and his coach has already seen those pop up this summer. I also don't think he's as decisive of a runner as Tank Bigsby or as good on passing downs as Travis Etienne. If the Etienne trade rumors come to fruition I will have to move Tuten up, but as of late May, I am not optimistic. This is another guy you will have to ignore my rankings if you want to draft him.

TIER 8

36. Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos

37. Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions

38. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Browns

39. Jalen Royals, WR, Chiefs

40. Brashard Smith, RB, Chiefs

The two Chiefs in this tier are bets against some of their vets. If Isiah Pacheco fails to regain his feature back role, Smith could be very exciting in the Jerick McKinnon role from years past. If Rashee Rice fails to recover from his knee reconstruction, Royals could slide into his role, the Chiefs said as much after the draft. Bryant will go earlier than this in many rookie drafts, just don't expect much as long as Courtland Sutton is still there.

TIER 9

41. Damien Martinez, RB, Seahawks

42. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Titans

43. Savion Williams, WR, Packers

44. Jarquez Hunter, RB, Rams

45. Tahj Brooks, RB, Bengals

46. Tory Horton, WR, Seahawks

47. DJ Giddens, RB, Colts

48. Tai Felton, WR, Vikings

49. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders

50. Quinn Ewers, QB, Dolphins