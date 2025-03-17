The one thing to keep in mind about the running back position in March of 2025 is that while we may have seen a week of free agency when it comes to radical offseason shifts in these rankings, we ain't seen nothing yet. I would expect three rookies to crack my top 15 after the 2025 NFL Draft and another three should find their way into the top 30. Wherever those backs land there will likely be a loser, to varying degrees. That's all to say that any optimism about running backs in Dynasty should be tempered by the risk of their replacement being drafted in the next two months.

The biggest danger of too much optimism after the first week of free agency has to be Najee Harris. Harris signed in one of the most desirable places for a running back this season the Los Angeles Chargers. Last year J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards combined for 296 rush attempts for 1,270 yards and 13 touchdowns. Both are free agents as of March 17.

Harris has shown the ability to function as a workhorse. He's averaged 18.7 touches per game in four seasons in Pittsburgh and he's played 17 games all four seasons. While efficiency hasn't been a strong point for Harris, he has topped 1,200 yards from scrimmage every year. If he gets the chance to function as a workhorse, Harris is capable, and could finish as a top 12 running back in 2025.

Just don't miss that "if."

This early in the offseason there is still a risk that the Chargers add another back, particularly in the NFL Draft. This is arguably one of the best running back classes in the last decade and they are going to cause some problems for NFL veterans who currently look like workhorses.

For that reason, Harris projects as my RB25 in my running back projections and ranks as the RB25 in the rankings below. Those are both very unsteady rankings. Harris could be a big riser in the May rankings because the Chargers didn't make another significant investment at the position. He could also slide because they do.

I had Davis Mattek on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty recently to discuss the early Dynasty winners and losers in free agency. Check it out:

It's okay to get excited about the potential of Harris' landing spot, just don't overpay based on it, not yet. Other backs in that ranking range who could be moving a lot in the next two months are D'Andre Swift, Tony Pollard, and Rhamondre Stevenson. J.K. Dobbins is in a similar range but needs to find a team and I would like to see it happen soon.

Here are my updated Dynasty Running Back Rankings: