When you look at the updated Dynasty wide receiver rankings below it becomes instantly apparent just how many great young wide receivers we have in this game. No one in the top 12 will be older than 26 years old when the 2025 season kicks off. In fact, A.J. Brown and D.J. Moore, both 28 in Week 1 of the upcoming season, are the only wide receivers over 26 in the top 24. DK Metcalf (28) and Tyreek Hill (31) were the two most recent vets to fall out of the top 24, and Terry McLaurin (29) has hovered on the cusp of Dynasty WR2 range for a year.

I would anticipate these five wide receivers are amongst the most traded in the next six months because they are old enough the rebuilders could start moving away from them but young enough that contenders could still see a multi-year window to compete with them. Unsurprisingly, when I put out the call for Fantasy Football Today mailbag questions for March, Brown and Metcalf were two of the wide receivers who were most asked about.

The easiest way to visualize the difference in cost between these vets this time of year is in terms of 2025 rookie picks. In my most recent Dynasty trade charts, here are their values in terms of Superflex rookie picks:

A.J. Brown falls between rookie 1.02 and 1.03.

D.J. Moore is essentially equal value for 1.05.

Terry McLaurin is equal value to pick 1.07.

DK Metcalf is worth 1.08 straight up.

For a true contender, Tyreek Hill is worth 1.09.

As always, the caveat is that these vets are worth more to contenders than they are to rebuilders, and trade charts reflect value in a bubble. So I wouldn't blame a contender for paying a slight premium on the costs above, and the closer we get to the start of the 2025 season, the more willing I would be to pay a premium for someone line Hill, who showed signs of decline last year and is by far the oldest of the group.

When I put this question to social media, specifically about Brown, the most common response I receiver was that contenders would give up the 1.05 for him, so I may a bit higher on these wide receivers relative to the rookies than others. But I think if you look at what Hill, Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, and Mike Evans did from age 28-30, you would find it hard to overpay for truly elite production at arguably the most important position in Dynasty. At the same time, all four have seen their value fall continually over the last three seasons, so it makes perfect sense to move these 28-year-olds if you are moving into a rebuild, and you should expect a valuable kickstart to your rebuild.

Here are my updated Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings for the month of March: