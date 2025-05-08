The 2025 NFL Draft is over and we have spent the last couple of weeks focusing on the rookies and how they will impact the veterans on their respective teams. But the conclusion of the draft also signals the start of something else, Sleepers, Breakouts, and Busts season. Early May is typically when we release our first version of these articles, and while plenty will change in the next four months, I also expect you will gain some insights that will last until September.

The generally accepted term for a breakout is a player who has a career-year (at least up to this point) and provides league-winning upside. One thing I still hear some debate about is whether a rookie can be a breakout. Let's clear that up from the start, with two of my favorite rookie breakout picks, Ashton Jeanty and Travis Hunter.

I would venture to guess that anyone who considers rookies as eligible to be breakouts will have Jeanty on their breakout list. He was the consensus RB1 in this class and arguably the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley. He led the nation with 2,601 rushing yards and scored 30 total touchdowns as a junior. His sophomore season he caught 43 passes for 569 yards. He's still just 21 years old. And I don't think it will take long for him to deliver on his promise.

The number six pick in the NFL should instantly be a workhorse back for the Raiders. In my early projections, I have Jeanty slated for 313 rush attempts for 1,411 yards and 10.5 touchdowns. I also project 46 catches for 320 yards and 2.1 TDs on 61 targets. That makes him RB 8 in the projections but I would draft him ahead of older backs who project for more points like Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, and Alvin Kamara. The best part, I don't think I am close to projecting him at his upside. Jeanty could be the number one running back in Fantasy Football as soon as this season. Don't hesitate to draft him in Round 1.

As obvious as Jeanty is, it's pretty remarkable that Hunter was selected four spots higher in the NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to get him, pairing him with Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas, and new head coach Liam Coen. Under Coen, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both finished as top-10 wide receivers on a per-game basis in 2024. I don't want to project Hunter that high, but I also don't want to rule it out. The 21-year-old caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns for Colorado last year while playing cornerback.

This year I project Hunter 75-1,050-5.6, but that is still factoring in that he may not play a full complement of snaps as a rookie because of his defensive duties. There is a good chance I am being to cautious and Hunter produces like a top-20 wide receiver right away. In full PPR you can draft him in Round 5 and know that he has a lot of upside at that cost.

Here are eight more breakout candidates with league-winning upside: