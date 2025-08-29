Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 31st RB RNK 14th PROJ PTS 184.8 SOS 18 ADP 33 2024 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Najee Harris (eye) could play in Week 1, and he'll definitely be ready for action early in the season. That could limit the upside for Hampton, which is a concern. But I expect Hampton to be the lead running back for the Chargers, and he should make it hard to take him off the field, whether Harris is healthy or not. I would draft him in the middle of Round 3, and he should be a star. In his past two seasons at North Carolina, Hampton combined for 534 carries for 3,164 yards and 30 touchdowns and 67 catches for 595 yards and three touchdowns. The Chargers should give him every chance to dominate on the ground, and if he can get near 40 receptions or more then he has top-10 upside in all leagues.

TreVeyon Henderson RB NE New England • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 35th RB RNK 16th PROJ PTS 214.3 SOS 27 ADP 42 2024 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 In Breakouts 3.0, I wrote that I was close to putting Henderson in Round 3, and now he's there. He's been one of the stars of training camp, not just for the Patriots, but the entire NFL. Henderson should have an immediate impact in the passing game for New England, and he should prove to be more explosive than Rhamondre Stevenson as the season goes on. There was a report in The Athletic that Henderson "might not be just the team's best running back. He might be its most reliable offensive weapon, period." At Ohio State in 2024, Henderson had 144 carries for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns and 27 catches for 284 yards and a touchdown while sharing playing time with Quinshon Judkins. I want Henderson on all my Fantasy teams in 2025.

RJ Harvey RB DEN Denver • #37

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 49th RB RNK 20th PROJ PTS 182.2 SOS 8 ADP 53 2024 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Based on the preseason usage, Harvey will likely play on first and second downs for the Broncos, while J.K. Dobbins will be the third-down back. I'm sure we'll see them switch roles at times, but it's clear Sean Payton wants to get Harvey on the field as much as possible. And that's exciting given his upside. In his past two seasons at UCF, Harvey combined for 458 carries for 2,993 yards and 38 touchdowns and 39 catches for 505 yards and four touchdowns. Harvey ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and he's playing behind a quality offensive line. If Dobbins were to miss any time this season due to injury then Harvey could be a top-10 running back in all leagues. I plan to draft Harvey in all leagues in Round 4.

D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 55th RB RNK 23rd PROJ PTS 213 SOS 14 ADP 48 2024 Stats RUYDS 959 REC 42 REYDS 386 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.6 We kept waiting all offseason for Swift to get competition in Chicago's backfield, and no one has come -- yet. And even the guys that Swift is supposed to be competing with in Roschon Johnson (foot) and Kyle Monangai (undisclosed) are injured heading into Week 1. Swift could dominate touches for the Bears, and this could be the best year of his career. He's averaged at least 12.5 PPR points in five seasons in a row, but I like his chances to exceed that amount, potentially by a significant margin. Ben Johnson was the passing game coordinator in Detroit in 2021, and Swift had 62 catches on 78 targets that season. Johnson took over as offensive coordinator for the Lions in 2022, and Swift averaged 13.7 PPR points that season. Swift is an excellent running back to target in early Round 5 this season, and he has top-15 upside in all leagues.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 74th RB RNK 27th PROJ PTS 180.2 SOS 21 ADP 74 2024 Stats RUYDS 839 REC 38 REYDS 284 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.7 Tracy will open the season as the lead running back for the Giants ahead of Cam Skattebo, and I expect Tracy to keep the job all year if he stays healthy. And we should see Tracy perform like a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Last season, Tracy scored at least 14.5 PPR points in three of his final six games, but this Giants offense should be better thanks to Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart. If the offensive line holds up, specifically left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot), then we could see Tracy get a lot more scoring chances. He's looked good in the preseason, and Tracy is worth drafting as early as Round 6 in all formats.

Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 82nd RB RNK 28th PROJ PTS 146.4 SOS 10 ADP 103 2024 Stats RUYDS 511 REC 38 REYDS 310 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Warren is my favorite Steelers running back this season ahead of Kaleb Johnson and Kenneth Gainwell. The latter actually might be more of a threat to Warren this year than Johnson if Gainwell is the Pittsburgh running back playing on passing downs. We'll see how that plays out, but Warren will open the season as the starter. And this should be a career year for him. In 2023, Warren averaged 11.6 PPR points per game, which so far is his best season. I expect him to shatter that level of production, and I would draft Warren as early as Round 6 in the majority of leagues.

Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 86th RB RNK 30th PROJ PTS 136.7 SOS 15 ADP 84 2024 Stats RUYDS 789 REC 11 REYDS 91 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 The Vikings have made it clear they want Aaron Jones and Mason to share touches this season, and it wouldn't shock me if Mason outperforms Jones several times during the year when both are healthy. And should Jones, 30, miss any time due to injury then Mason could be a star. We saw that last season in San Francisco when Christian McCaffrey was out, and Mason got a chance for an increased workload. He had six games with at least 14 carries in 2024 with the 49ers, and he averaged 15.4 PPR points in those outings. Mason should be considered a flex option in all leagues to open the season, but he could emerge as a must-start running back as the year goes on. I plan to draft Mason as early as Round 7.