We're preparing for the busiest Fantasy Football draft weekend of the year is approaching, and we are updating our sleepers, breakouts, and busts. At the top of this list of busts, I want to remind you what I mean by bust, and what I don't. I am not saying these players are going to be terrible; I am certainly not saying they suck. What I am saying is drafting them at their ADP might ruin your Fantasy Football season. At the very least, I believe you are passing up better opportunities. That enough qualifiers? Let's get to the busts.

Starting in Round 1, I am repeating my bust call on Derrick Henry. Yes, that looked dumb last year, but even last year, he wasn't worth the seventh overall pick in full PPR, which he is being drafted now. Also, he's 31 years old and coming off a 386-touch, including the playoffs. I cannot draft a 31-year-old running back in Round 1 of a Fantasy Football draft. I also do not think you should. Of course, I didn't think you should last year either, and Henry finished RB4 and justified the cost. The problem is that is the best-case scenario; maybe he just barely lives up to his ADP. The downside is far more pronounced.

Josh Allen is another phenomenal player who looks like a repeat on my bust list. He's being drafted as QB1 at pick 16, and I don't really like either of those. Last year, I ranked Allen as QB4 due to concerns about the offense and his weapons. In CBS scoring, he finished as QB3 and and there were some troubling signs that have nothing to do with his skillset. He threw 483 passes, his lowest mark since 2019, and he ran the ball 102 times, his lowest mark since 2020. Few quarterbacks have any chance of finishing top 3 with that volume. Allen did it because he's awesome, but it's a narrow path to QB3, much less QB1. I prefer Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson, but I also wouldn't draft Jackson at pick 17 either. In fact, you can put him on the bust list as well.

Last year was the second time in Jackson's career that he posted a touchdown rate over eight percent; the last time it happened, he dropped to 6.9% the following year. He's never been above 5.3% any other year of his career. Every percentage point that touchdown rate drops, Jackson loses five touchdowns. You should expect at least 10 fewer passing touchdowns from Jackson this year. He might still be QB1, but he won't be worth a Round 2 pick.

Here are six more players who make my bust list based on average draft position: