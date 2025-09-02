With the 2025 NFL season fast approaching, managers are finalizing their 2025 Fantasy football draft strategies and searching for potential Fantasy breakout stars. Running back remains one of the most coveted, yet volatile, positions in Fantasy football, where shifting depth charts and unexpected opportunities can quickly create league-winning value. Just last year, late-round picks like Rico Dowdle and Bucky Irving exceeded expectations, each topping 1,000 rushing yards after strong training camps.

In 2025, players such as Broncos rookie RJ Harvey and Vikings veteran Jordan Mason are generating similar preseason buzz, but remain overlooked in many drafts.

RJ Harvey, running back, Denver Broncos: Harvey was one of the most productive running backs in college football in 2024, and the Broncos used a second round pick to land the former UCF star. Denver has one of the premier offensive line groups in the NFL, and Harvey is expected to see a significant workload right away. He will be competing for touches with veteran J.K. Dobbins, who has a history of being injury prone.

"I had J.K. Dobbins atop my sleeper rankings, as I think we don't know enough about how the touches will shake out to explain the gap between him being RB38 and Harvey being RB21. But that doesn't mean Harvey is without major upside as well, as another Dobbins injury or underperformance could set the rookie on a course to be a top-10 Fantasy back. He'll be behind one of the best offensive lines in football with an emerging quarterback and an elite offensive coach in his corner, so the upside is massive. I'd look to draft both Broncos backs in Fantasy, as at least one should be a top-24 back when all is said and done, and one or the other could be a league winner," White told SportsLine.

Xavier Worthy, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs: By the end of his rookie season in 2024, Worthy had proven to be more than just a speedy, trick play threat. The former Texas standout finished with 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season, but was a game-changer in Super Bowl 59, catching eight passes for 157 yards and two scores in the loss. He should take on an even bigger role with Rashee Rice suspended for the first six games of the season.

"Worthy showed last year what he can do as the primary passing-game weapon in the offense. After averaging 2.2 receptions on 4.8 targets with 27.3 receiving yards over his first nine games, the rookie's average production jumped to 5.6 receptions on 7.9 targets with 56 receiving yards in his last seven regular-season games before emerging even more in the postseason and especially the Super Bowl (eight receptions on eight targets for 157 yards and two touchdowns). If Rice misses time at the beginning of the year and that late-season magic carries over, I'm not sure Worthy cedes the WR1 role once Rice is back," White said. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

