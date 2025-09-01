Only two quarterbacks went in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and while both should see the field this season in some capacity, Fantasy managers need to be cautious with rookie passers. No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward is locked in to start for the Titans immediately, while Jaxson Dart will open behind Russell Wilson with the Giants, but could take over the starting job at some point this season. Both players excelled during preseason action. That raises the question: Where should Ward and Dart be placed in your 2025 Fantasy football rankings?

With 2025 Fantasy football draft season hitting its peak, now is the time to identify Fantasy sleepers, breakouts and busts. Could a rookie quarterback emerge as a surprise star in 2025, or will they struggle to deliver consistent fantasy production? Whether you're hunting for a 2025 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2025 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs, who powers the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Our 2025 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, including:

Bo Nix, quarterback, Denver Broncos: Nix impressed as a rookie in 2024, finishing as the QB6 in CBS Sports' PPR rankings. The Broncos have surrounded him with more playmakers, adding tight end Evan Engram along with running backs J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. With a year of experience and a full offseason in Sean Payton's system, Nix looks poised for another strong fantasy season in 2025, according to White.

"I am sky-high on Denver this season (I have five Broncos on my sleeper and breakout rankings combined), as I think the team in general is underrated after Bo Nix elevated his game down the stretch last season. His pace over his last 10 games equates to 4,299 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a passer, which is close to what we saw last year from Baker Mayfield, who finished as the QB3 behind Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. He would rank higher, but asking him to finish as a top-four QB is challenging," White told SportsLine.

RJ Harvey, running back, Denver Broncos: The Broncos used a second-round pick on Harvey, and the former UCF star has a chance to contribute right away for a team coming off a postseason run. While he'll share touches with J.K. Dobbins, Harvey's pass-catching ability out of the backfield gives him intriguing upside for fantasy managers.

"I had J.K. Dobbins atop my sleeper rankings, as I think we don't know enough about how the touches will shake out to explain the gap between him being RB38 and Harvey being RB21. But that doesn't mean Harvey is without major upside as well, as another Dobbins injury or underperformance could set the rookie on a course to be a top-10 Fantasy back. He'll be behind one of the best offensive lines in football with an emerging quarterback and an elite offensive coach in his corner, so the upside is massive. I'd look to draft both Broncos backs in Fantasy, as at least one should be a top-24 back when all is said and done, and one or the other could be a league winner," White told SportsLine. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2025 draft guide has also identified other potential busts to avoid in the first round. These players have massively inflated Fantasy football ADPs and have the potential to completely sink your playoff hopes if over-drafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and which huge busts could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2025 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.