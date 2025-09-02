When building your 2025 fantasy football roster, there are several things to consider. Players will be playing for new clubs in 2025, and one of them is Sam Darnold. He joined the Seattle Seahawks after putting up a career year with the Minnesota Vikings and was QB8. Darnold will have Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp as his two top WRs, making him an appealing target for the 2025 Fantasy football season.

Darnold is forecasted as a QB2 for the 2025 Fantasy football season and could play his way into being a QB1. He could be a good fit on your 2025 Fantasy football roster, but there's a ton to consider with breakouts, sleepers, and busts being things to look out for.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs, who powers the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears: Odunze is entering his second season with the Bears, as he was the ninth overall pick in 2024. With Ben Johnson taking over as head coach, and Caleb Williams expected to make a leap, Odunze could see his production take a jump.

"Odunze almost claims the top spot in our breakout rankings, but you can argue he also has the most realistic downside of anyone on this list. We just don't know how the targets are going to shake out in Chicago with a new coach in place and the team drafting Colston Loveland and Luther Burden in the first two rounds. But when divvying up Keenan Allen's eight targets per game from last year, I would expect Odunze to see a significant bump over the two rookies, and if the talent that put him right alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers for many draft analysts last year begins to emerge, he could quickly become the WR1 in one of the best offenses in football should Ben Johnson's impact be immediate," White told SportsLine.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers: The Panthers badly needed another WR for Bryce Young, and they snagged McMillan with the 8th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He's expected to immediately be the No. 1 target in that offense and should be on your radar.

"The Giants were desperate for a legit No. 1 receiver when they took Nabers in the top 10 last year, and he overcame a porous quarterback situation to be a Fantasy star immediately thanks to a large amount of targets. Isn't the situation similar in Carolina? ...Whether he will be as effective with them remains to be seen, but I'd argue his QB is probably better than anyone he played with last year, so I like his chances. I have McMillan as a top-20 receiver and will be targeting him in every draft as my top breakout player this season," White said to SportsLine. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

