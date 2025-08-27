The final weekend for 2025 Fantasy football drafts is approaching, and by now the Fantasy football ADP has begun to settle. Ja'Marr Chase is the top pick in many drafts with Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs going off the board right behind him in many cases. Of course, nailing your No. 1 pick is just part of a successful 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy. A great set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you build a deep roster that will give you the best chance to lift the trophy come December.

Whether you're hunting for a 2025 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2025 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features White's 2025 Fantasy football breakouts relative to ADP, including:

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys: The veteran enters his third year in the league, and has been consistent throughout his career. He has played in all 17 games in each of the last two seasons, and has scored 150 or more points in each. Last year he connected on 85.1% of his field goal chances, including 14 of 17 from beyond 50 yards. He was also 30-for-30 on extra point tries.

"Brandon Aubrey has kicked for the Cowboys for two seasons," SportsLine's R.J. White said. "In the first, he led all Fantasy kickers by a wide margin, with the gap between him and the kicker who finished second less than the one between the second-leading scorer and No. 22. In his second season, he scored one more point in Fantasy but saw the rest of the league fare much better, with Chris Boswell actually beating him out for the top spot at the position while two other kickers finished 'only' 10 points behind Aubrey. The Cowboys have had all the confidence in the world bringing Aubrey out once they get to midfield, and that shouldn't change under Brian Schottenheimer."

Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers: It's not often, the Packers take a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft. In fact, it hadn't happened since 2002. That has to tell you just how special Golden could be in Matt LaFleur's offense. Golden was explosive at Texas last season. In 16 games last season, he caught 58 passes for 987 yards (17.0 average) and nine touchdowns. In the 39-31 double-overtime College Football Playoff quarterfinal win over Arizona State, he finished with seven receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

