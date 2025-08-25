Your 2025 Fantasy football draft prep should include a hard look at young quarterbacks, including Denver Broncos starter Bo Nix. The Oregon product showed growing pains in his first NFL season but also improved as the year progressed, ending the 2024-25 campaign with a 29-19 TD-INT ratio and a 93.3% rating. He was QB6 in fantasy points per game in Weeks 5-18, and has been generating plenty of buzz ahead of 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

Nix is expected to be drafted in later rounds for 2025 Fantasy football pools, but could be a solid backup for Fantasy football managers looking to fill out their rosters.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs, who powers the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features Nagel's 2025 Fantasy football draft tips, including:

Know the league settings

"If you've been playing in the same league for years and the scoring criteria and roster construction never changes, you're likely confident in how to structure your draft in concert with the league settings. But it never hurts to double-check and, if it's a new league or you're new to it, make sure you read the fine print before drafting. Is it three receivers and one flex? Two running backs, two receivers and two flex? Learn the distribution of roster composition. Is there a scoring bonus for plays of 40 or more yards? Is it full point per reception, half-point or standard scoring? Can you use a tight end in the flex? Is the league "tight end premium," in which tight end receptions are worth 1.5 points? Make sure you know the answers to these questions."



Make every move count

"You'll often see Fantasy players, once they've filled the majority of their core rosters, seemingly take the last four or five rounds off. They will take a third QB in a one-QB league, multiple DSTs or load up on a position at which they are already stacked. Don't be one of these players. A shrewd late-round pick can make the difference in winning your league, as multiple so-called sleepers and breakouts become prominent Fantasy performers every year. Use late-round picks to add depth where you anticipate need and, ideally, have a list of late-round players in mind that can help you win your league." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

