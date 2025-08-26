Some believe the New Orleans Saints are already on the clock for the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean they are devoid of quality options in 2025 Fantasy football drafts. Alvin Kamara is coming off a career-high in rushing yards, while Chris Olave is a proven 1,000-yard wideout, when healthy. Rashid Shaheed is somehow going undrafted in many leagues, according to his Fantasy football ADP 2025.

Shaheed was on pace for over 1,000 scrimmage yards last year before a torn meniscus. If those expectations of the Saints struggling in 2025 hold true, then that means they'll be playing catch-up, and thus throwing the ball, quite often this season. That gives extra value to someone like Shaheed, who could vastly outperform his 2025 Fantasy football projections. Whether you're hunting for a 2025 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2025 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers (ADP: No. 135)

The Chargers spent the first month of last season using Herbert as a game manager as he averaged just 144.5 passing yards per game. Then, they realized having the ball in his hands as much as possible is their best way to put points on the board as Herbert averaged 253.2 yards over the last 13 games. He ranked ninth in positional Fantasy points over this latter stretch and should be able to maintain that type of production over a full year, especially considering Los Angeles' playmaker additions.

"The Oregon product finished as the No. 12 QB last year in PPR leagues with a solid floor of 17 points per game," Nagel told SportsLine. "That average should soar amid the additions of second-round WR Tre Harris and fifth-round TE Oronde Gadsden Jr., both of whom provide much-needed explosive weapons. Moreover, first-round RB Omarion Hampton is a dual threat who should diversify the offense. Simply put, Herbert is a steal at this ADP."

Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys (ADP: No. 161)

Like everyone on the offensive side of the ball for Dallas, Ferguson's numbers dipped with Dak Prescott injured. Ferguson averaged 47.7 yards with Prescott under center in 2024 but just 22.9 yards once he was sidelined. However, he was the TE9 just two years ago in Brian Schottenheimer's offense, with the latter since being promoted to head coach. The Cowboys gave Ferguson a $52 million extension this offseason, so they clearly have big plans for him as he should outperform his 2025 Fantasy football ADP.

"Two seasons ago, Ferguson notched 71 catches for 761 yards and five TDs," Nagel said. "He was held out of the end zone last year, and his own injury concerns limited him to 14 games, but Ferguson still finished second on the team in receptions (59) and third in receiving yards (494). If you pass on the high-ranked TEs early, Ferguson provides great value as a late-round selection with top-10 TE fantasy potential." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

