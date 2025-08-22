The Minnesota Vikings were one of the most underrated teams in the NFL last season, and quarterback Sam Darnold finished as the overall QB7 in Fantasy football leagues. Darnold had never finished inside the top 24 at his position in his previous six seasons, so head coach Kevin O'Connell deserves plenty of credit. J.J. McCarthy is taking over as the starting quarterback after missing the entire 2024 season due to an injury, and he is one of the top Fantasy football breakout picks. He is playing alongside weapons like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, creating multiple Fantasy football stack options in Minnesota.

Building stacks is one way to gain an advantage with a 2025 Fantasy football strategy. Which stacks should you target with your 2025 Fantasy football picks? Whether you're hunting for a 2025 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2025 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs, who powers the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Our 2025 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features 2025 Fantasy football draft tips from Nagel, including:

Be flexible:

"It's easy to get frustrated when the opponent next to us appears to have mind-reading voodoo and is taking the player we desire one pick before us in seemingly every round. Don't lose your cool. You might have to settle for a player you hadn't planned on drafting but whose profile and average draft position suggest they are the more practical selection as opposed to reaching for a player you might be able to get in the next round. It's OK to get temporarily flustered, but don't let frustration influence your decision-making or it could cause you to sabotage your draft."



Know the league settings:

"If you've been playing in the same league for years and the scoring criteria and roster construction never changes, you're likely confident in how to structure your draft in concert with the league settings. But it never hurts to double-check and, if it's a new league or you're new to it, make sure you read the fine print before drafting. Is it three receivers and one flex? Two running backs, two receivers and two flex? Learn the distribution of roster composition. Is there a scoring bonus for plays of 40 or more yards? Is it full point per reception, half-point or standard scoring? Can you use a tight end in the flex? Is the league "tight end premium," in which tight end receptions are worth 1.5 points? Make sure you know the answers to these questions." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2025 draft guide has also identified three potential busts to avoid in the first round. These players have massively inflated Fantasy football ADPs and have the potential to completely sink your playoff hopes if over-drafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and which huge busts could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2025 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.