Fantasy football players finally saw the usage they've been clamoring for from Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson toward the end of last season, giving him the potential at that top spot in 2025 Fantasy football rankings. After only playing at least 80% of snaps once in his rookie season, and never more than 81%, he played more than 80% of snaps in five games last year, including each of the final two contests of the season. When the Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick on a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft, some thought he could be the RB1 overall in his rookie season.

After finishing as RB3 last year, that seems like a more realistic opportunity this year, so if you are lucky enough to have the No. 1 overall pick in your 2025 Fantasy football draft, should Robinson be your pick? Whether you're hunting for a 2025 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2025 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs, who powers the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The Fantasy football draft bible features Nagel's 2025 Fantasy football strategy for drafting quarterbacks, including:

The Hero RB strategy:

"This approach appears to be the sweet spot, or most logical position, when it comes to drafting running backs. It basically consists of taking a top-rated running back in one of the first two rounds, followed by focusing on receivers, tight ends and quarterbacks for the next several rounds. This is generally a sound approach, though we caution against waiting too long to take a second RB as this year's running back "dead zone," referring to players who are either unproven or will share time, has many question marks."

Should you draft Christian McCaffrey?

"This might not be the $1 million question, but whatever first place your league pays, it could be worth this sum. In a word, no. That's our answer. Not just because McCaffrey managers of 2024 still feel the deep sense of betrayal when we anticipated the dynamic dual-threat in our Week 1 lineups only to find that 49ers brass undersold the severity of his Achilles tendinitis injuries. We only saw glimpses of McCaffery for a few games before he hobbled off the field in Week 12, never to be seen again. To be clear, a severe case of gun-shy because of this is a legitimate standalone reason for fading CMC, but it isn't the only one." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

