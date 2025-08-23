The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the season with a seemingly loaded wide receiver corps, as rookie Emeka Egbuka joins veterans Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. While it is not the easiest path to a Fantasy football breakout season for Egbuka, there are reasons to be concerned about both veterans. Godwin is coming off a dislocated ankle, while Evans is entering his age 31 season. If either of them wind up among the 2025 Fantasy football busts, Egbuka could be flying under the radar in 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield racked up 4,500 passing yards last season, and he will be a popular choice with Fantasy football stacks. Which Tampa Bay players should you target with your 2025 Fantasy football lineups? Whether you're hunting for a 2025 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2025 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs, who powers the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Our 2025 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features Nagel's 2025 Fantasy football strategy for drafting quarterbacks, including:

Let the QB come to you:

"A quarterback with rushing upside is preferable but not mandatory, and dual-threats can still be found later in drafts," Nagel told SportsLine. "Recent data suggests multiple rounds worth of value can be extracted by being patient with your QB selection. For instance, last year, [Jayden] Daniels finished with an average of 21.5 points in PPR leagues, while Jared Goff of the Lions averaged 19.8. Goff currently has an ADP of No. 110 in CBS leagues, suggesting a sacrifice of just 1.7 points per game could be worth five rounds of draft equity."

Early isn't always wrong:

"The primary protagonist for early drafting is Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the reliable dual threat who is a prized commodity across all formats. Allen has finished no worse than third at his position in PPR leagues each of the past three seasons and has started every game for six consecutive seasons. In other words, those who grab him early are practically guaranteed a non-bust in return for their investment, as well as the positional advantage in just about every weekly matchup," Nagel said. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2025 draft guide has also identified three potential busts to avoid in the first round. These players have massively inflated Fantasy football ADPs and have the potential to completely sink your playoff hopes if over-drafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and which huge busts could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2025 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.