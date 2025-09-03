Although quarterbacks are rarely among the top picks of your Fantasy football draft, they remain the heart and soul of your team. So it's important to prioritize which signal callers you need to target and decide when to pull the trigger. Running backs and wide receivers are the first players off the board due to their roster-building importance and the lack of high-scoring options out there. The top quarterbacks, however, usually begin to be taken around pick No. 30.

Just because top tier quarterbacks such as Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson will likely fly off the board first, doesn't mean you can't land a game-changing signal caller with a value pick. Last year it was Washington rookie Jayden Daniels that proved to be of high value. Who will that guy be this year? Whether you're hunting for a 2025 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2025 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs, who powers the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, including:

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos: With a pro season under his belt and another year under coach Sean Payton, Nix could be poised to help the Broncos contend for their first AFC West crown since 2015, the last time Denver won a Super Bowl. Nix played in all 17 games as a rookie and led them to the AFC Wild Card playoffs, where they ultimately lost 31-7 to the Buffalo Bills. Nix completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was intercepted 12 times but had a rating of 93.3.

"I give Nix the best chance of jumping into Tier 2 or even Tier 1 among the remaining players, and he'll be the guy I look for later in drafts after the bigger names are off the board if I didn't get one of the two first-tier quarterbacks," SportsLine's R.J. White said. "His per-game average was already better than any of the guys left except Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff, but his three worst games came in the first four weeks of the season as he got acclimated to the NFL. His production from Week 5 on put him on pace for a season with these numbers: 4,073 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as a passer, plus another 419 yards and three touchdowns on the ground (and that's not counting the receiving TD he secured on a trick play). That alone would put him in the Tier 2 mix, and I wonder if he develops further under Sean Payton's tutelage this offseason."

Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers: Golden can be special. He has opened eyes in training camp and has made the tough catches look easy. Green Bay hadn't taken a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2002, but they knew just how explosive Golden was in his final season at Texas. In 16 games last year, he had 58 receptions for 987 yards (17.0 average) and nine touchdowns.

"Opinions were all over the map when the Packers made the exceedingly rare decision to draft a receiver in the first round, with many believing that Golden was more of a guy with draft season helium than a future No. 1 receiver," White said. "I love the investment the Packers made, the system in which Golden will be playing, and the quarterback throwing him passes, so I think he has the potential to make a huge impact as a rookie on a team that has desperately needed a WR1 to step up. Expect Matt LaFleur to move him around the formation and get him advantageous looks regularly, and I think Golden will be a Fantasy starter from the jump." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

