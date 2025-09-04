Winning your last-minute 2025 Fantasy football drafts is all about understanding opportunity cost and when reward might outweigh risk. Christian McCaffrey's recent injury history is an understandable concern, but he's also been a top three player overall in each of the last four seasons where he's played at least 16 games. So, if McCaffrey is available late in the first round because other owners are wary of his availability, you've got the potential to make a league-winning pick.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: Scrubbing a rookie season where he only appeared in one game, Kelce is coming off a career-low 823 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. He did still have 97 catches on the season, but there's good reason to be concerned with a soon-to-be 36-year-old tight end making catches closer to the line of scrimmage and evading fewer tackles. There are some ascending talents at this position and pairing them with a dependable veteran available in the later stages of the draft might be a better formula than burning a mid-round pick hoping Kelce regains his old form.

"Kelce had enough big Fantasy games to finish as the TE6 but he certainly didn't look in vintage form on the field and would disappear too often for me to feel comfortable taking him as a top-five tight end this year," White said. "Tight end is always a tough position to find 12 players worth starting week to week, so he could very well still finish in the top 10, but I think the odds are against him."

Steelers WR DK Metcalf: Metcalf had six solid seasons in Seattle, but never really blossomed into the ball-dominant player that so many hoped he'd be. With the Seahawks facing cap issues, he was shipped to the Steelers this offseason, and now he'll be the top target for Aaron Rodgers. Five years ago, that probably would have sounded like a recipe for huge production. Unfortunately, Rodgers is 41 now and has been mediocre/injured over his last three seasons.

"Metcalf is probably going to get enough volume that we don't have to worry about him finishing outside the top 44, but that's not a lock. George Pickens was right around that 45th spot after missing three games last year and finishing with 900 yards and three touchdowns," White said. "Some will say Metcalf will have a better quarterback in Arthur Smith's offense this year, but I'm not so sure. Garrett Wilson finished ninth overall at receiver but 23rd in per-game production with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback, and Rodgers is another year older and now adapting to a new system." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

