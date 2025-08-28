Some Fantasy football advice one could follow is to not overlook what a change in offensive coordinators can do for players. Jared Goff finished in the top 10 of positional Fantasy football rankings each of the last three years with Ben Johnson calling plays for him. Now, Johnson is off to work with Caleb Williams in Chicago, and in his place is John Morton, whose 2017 Jets finished 28th in total offense in Morton's lone year calling plays at this level. Fantasy managers don't believe that change will have much of an impact as the Lions QB is still a top 10 Fantasy QB per his 2025 Fantasy football ADP.

Fourteen NFL teams will have new offensive coordinators this season with other veteran quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield having new playcallers. A top-tier offensive coordinator can help take a quarterback to the next level, so the caliber of a playcaller is something to keep in mind when making your 2025 Fantasy football picks at quarterback. Whether you're hunting for a 2025 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2025 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs, who powers the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features White's 2025 Fantasy football breakouts relative to ADP, including:

D'Andre Swift, RB, Chicago Bears: Swift has been consistently good but not great over his five NFL seasons, finishing between 19th and 23rd in positional Fantasy points each year. However, he could finally reach the next level this season as he's reunited with former Lions OC Ben Johnson. The new Bears coach had both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery as top 10 Fantasy running backs -- in the same season -- and the lack of depth outside of Swift in Chicago indicates he won't have to split carries with anyone.

"Swift has proven capable of handling a bigger workload since leaving Detroit, and the Bears don't have any established options behind him to relegate him to complementary status," White told SportsLine. "With a better offensive line and play-caller, Swift's upside is huge in 2025."

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers: After ranking in the top five in receiving yards in the country in both 2023 and 2024, McMillan was taken eighth overall by Carolina. He should immediately supplant 35-year-old Adam Thielen as Carolina's top wideout, and Thielen managed to finish among the top 25 receivers in Fantasy points per game a year ago. One shouldn't worry too much about Bryce Young's inconsistency holding back McMillan, as Malik Nabers set a precedent for a rookie wideout producing despite his quarterback.

"The Giants were desperate for a legit No. 1 receiver when they took Nabers in the top 10 last year, and he overcame a porous quarterback situation to be a Fantasy star immediately thanks to a large amount of targets," White said. "Isn't the situation similar in Carolina? ... I have McMillan as a top-20 receiver." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

