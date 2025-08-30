The 2025 NFL season is just around the corner and if you're scrambling to conduct last-minute 2025 Fantasy football draft prep, having all your resources in one convenient spot can be an enormous help. There will be inevitable runs on positions in your upcoming Fantasy football drafts and one in particular to watch for is the tight end run. If you're not taking an early swing on Brock Bowers, George Kittle or Trey McBride, expect a mid-round run on veterans like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson.

Having a reliable set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you develop a gameplan and strategy help from NFL experts might give you a target round for the tight end run and give you some backup options when you're forced to adapt on the fly. Whether you're hunting for a 2025 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2025 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs, who powers the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features White's biggest bust risks, including:

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions: He's piled up 430 receptions over his first four seasons, but he's been pretty fortunate when it comes to his health as a smaller receiver who does a lot of work over the middle and he'll be playing in a different offense this season after Ben Johnson left to become the head coach of the Bears. The AFC North also got a tough schedule draw this year with the AFC North and the NFC East to contend with and the Lions will have another first-place schedule to contend with as well. Ultimately, he's a mild regression candidate and somebody that you might want to pass unless you're picking at the very end of the first round.

"I don't expect St. Brown to suddenly disappear without Ben Johnson calling the shots, but there is just enough downside to put him on our bust list as someone who could finish outside the top 12 at receiver. Jameson Williams has probably earned more touches in the offense, but I'm more worried about the Lions offense in general not being as productive this year as it was the last two seasons when St. Brown had 10 and 12 touchdowns," White said. "In 2022, with just six touchdowns to his name along with 106 receptions and 1,161 yards, his per-game production would've ranked outside the top 15 this year. Losing a few touchdowns from his total is not that wild a projection, and that's all it would take for him to underperform at a bust level for us."

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints: Kamara has been heavily involved in the New Orleans passing attack, making him a top Fantasy football running back despite the fact that he's never reached 1,000 yards on the ground. However, he'll be playing in a new system under Kellen Moore and the New Orleans quarterback room isn't likely to do him many favors with Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough battling.

"Kamara is entering his age-30 season coming off the highest number of touches in his career (296), resulting in an 11th-place finish at the RB position. But he had just 129 rushing yards in four games without Derek Carr, and I worry we'll be looking at similar production with Carr permanently gone," White said. "He should also struggle to reach the end zone consistently on this offense, and his per-game average from 2022 when he had 1,387 yards from scrimmage but only four TDs would've finished 21st at RB last year." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

