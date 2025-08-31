When crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, it's important to consider which players are teamed up with new coaches. Such is the case for quarterback Geno Smith, who is starting his first campaign with the Raiders by reuniting with former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. Smith was QB17 in Fantasy points per game last season in Seattle and is joining a team that ranked 13th in passing yards per game in 2024. However, the reunion with Carroll and excitement over a receiving corps including tight end Brock Bowers makes Smith a more appealing Fantasy football draft target.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Be flexible

"You might have to settle for a player you hadn't planned on drafting but whose profile and average draft position suggest they are the more practical selection as opposed to reaching for a player you might be able to get in the next round. It's OK to get temporarily flustered, but don't let frustration influence your decision-making or it could cause you to sabotage your draft."



Try to remove emotional biases

"The ability to make an emotionally detached evaluation of player values will give you an edge over many of your league mates and this includes the ability to overlook the fact that a player has burned you previously in a big Fantasy matchup. Take him if he provides value at the selection.

