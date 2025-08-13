With 2025 Fantasy Football Drafts getting closer, it's key to properly evaluate which players are generating buzz in August, both good and bad. In Washington for example, top wide receiver Terry McLaurin is not practicing and has requested a trade, which in turn hurts the fantasy prospects for quarterback Jayden Daniels. Will McLaurin end up in a better situation, and will Washington be able to adequately replace him if he's traded?

While it's best to avoid situations with so much uncertainty, Daniels is being projected as one of the top Fantasy Football quarterbacks in drafts this month. Should his expectations be lowered in light of the McLaurin situation?

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Our 2025 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible features White's 2025 Fantasy football sleepers relative to ADP, including:

Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints: While the 2025 season likely won't be a successful one for a rebuilding Saints team, their tight end could be the beneficiary of trailing in many games. The 28-year-old signed a three year, $30.75 million deal in the offseason to remain a cornerstone of New Orleans' passing attack. Last year, he caught 50 passes for 548 yards and three touchdowns, and is likely to expand his role this season.

"[Johnson] will get the benefit of playing with a rookie quarterback who will tend to use the tight end as a security blanket. I think Johnson is worth a late-round pick in Fantasy this year, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him finish in the top 12 at the position,"

Marvin Mims, WR, Denver Broncos: After being underutilized for the first half of the 2024 season, Mims broke out during the second half of the season and totaled 503 yards on 39 catches with six touchdowns in 2024. He had a 93-yard touchdown on a Monday night game in Cleveland and finished with two games of 100+ receiving yards. The third year pro from Oklahoma has a chance to take the leap as Denver's second wide receiver in 2025.

Being drafted after Round 10 in most drafts, White believes the reward is much higher than the risk. "Whether he can go from a gadget guy to a core offensive player remains to be seen, but the upside is huge and the cost is minimal." Mims should have the opportunity to far outperform his Fantasy Football ADP of WR56 this season. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

