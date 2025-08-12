Success in Fantasy football depends upon those who can identify value and those who can't. Make sure you begin your 2025 Fantasy football draft prep by watching which players move up their respective depth charts during NFL training camp and preseason schedule. Smart players don't leave their success to chance. Value doesn't always mean taking over-hyped rookies, but can also come in the form of veterans such as Sam Darnold (Seattle), Aaron Rodgers (Pittsburgh) or Geno Smith (Las Vegas), cagey players who have moved on to new teams this offseason.

Now is the time to build your strategy and use a reliable 2025 Fantasy football draft guide you can trust. Whether you're hunting for a 2025 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2025 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs, who powers the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Our 2025 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible features White's 2025 Fantasy football sleepers relative to ADP, including:

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles: A healthy Goedert is bad news for the rest of the NFL. The eighth-year veteran has at least 50 receptions in four of his previous seven seasons. In just 10 games last season due to injury, Goedert still caught 42 passes for 496 yards and two touchdowns with 20 first-down conversions. In 93 career games, he has registered 4,085 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns.

"Goedert certainly isn't a sexy sleeper, but he's shaping up to be the forgotten part of the Eagles offense, which I'm chalking up to the injuries he battled last year," SportsLine's R.J. White said. "Prior to getting hurt, Goedert had 24 receptions and 301 yards in his first four games, which is a pace of 102 catches and 1,279 yards over a 17-game season. That run includes a massive 170-yard outlier but also another game that was better than any others that came later in the season, though he did have four straight games with at least four receptions and 47 yards starting in Week 18 and going through the NFC Championship."

Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers: For the first time in over two decades, the Packers drafted a receiver in the first round. Despite having a talented receiving corps prior to the draft, the Packers are hoping the speedy Golden can help take them to the next level. With Christian Watson out for an extended period of time after suffering an ACL injury last season, Golden will get a chance to make his mark right away for Green Bay. Last year at Texas, he had 58 receptions for 987 yards (17.0 average) and nine touchdowns.

"Opinions were all over the map when the Packers made the exceedingly rare decision to draft a receiver in the first round, with many believing that Golden was more of a guy with draft season helium than a future No. 1 receiver," White said. "I love the investment the Packers made, the system in which Golden will be playing, and the quarterback throwing him passes, so I think he has the potential to make a huge impact as a rookie on a team that has desperately needed a WR1 to step up. Expect Matt LaFleur to move him around the formation and get him advantageous looks regularly, and I think Golden will be a Fantasy starter from the jump." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2025 draft guide has also identified three potential busts to avoid in the first round. These players have massively inflated Fantasy football ADPs and have the potential to completely sink your playoff hopes if over-drafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and which huge busts could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2025 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.