The 2025 NFL season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 4 with Eagles vs. Cowboys in the NFL Opening Kickoff Game. The Eagles are juggernauts coming off a Super Bowl win and feature Fantasy stalwarts like Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown. Meanwhile, the Cowboys went 7-10 last year, but Dak Prescott did miss half the season with a torn hamstring and Dallas did win 12 games in each of the three previous seasons. Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens all have the potential for dramatically improved production this season, but where exactly should you be targeting the trio in your upcoming 2025 Fantasy football drafts?

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals: The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft seemed to be entering an ideal situation last season as the clear No. 1 receiver in an offense with a franchise quarterback in place. The results didn't exactly bear that out, with Harrison putting together a respectable albeit disappointing stat line with 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. However, it's far too early to be giving up on the son of a Hall of Famer who had incredible collegiate production at Ohio State and he'll have continuity on his side, as Arizona returns its entire offense from last season.

"After a disappointing rookie year, he may not even be taken by the end of the third round this season. That gives him a much better potential for profit if the Cardinals finally figure out how to best use his immense talents," White told SportsLine. "Trey McBride isn't going away anytime soon, so I'm not willing to rank Harrison highly on the list of potential breakouts considering he has to finish as a top-nine receiver to pay off, but I think he needs to be on the list."



Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers: The former five-star prospect shocked everybody when he landed at Arizona but he very quickly made his mark, first in the Pac 12 and later in the Big 12 as one of college football's best receivers. In three seasons with the Wildcats, he caught 213 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns and he was a consensus All-American as a junior despite playing on a 4-8 squad. He's got tremendous size at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds and he still moves well (4.5-second 40-yard dash), and he should be plied with targets early from Bryce Young, who showed massive growth late in his second season.

"The Giants were desperate for a legit No. 1 receiver when they took Nabers in the top 10 last year, and he overcame a porous quarterback situation to be a Fantasy star immediately thanks to a large amount of targets. Isn't the situation similar in Carolina?" White asked. "I have McMillan as a top-20 receiver and will be targeting him in every draft as my top breakout player this season." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

