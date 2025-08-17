For Fantasy football players, late August and early September are arguably the best time of the year. Trades and waivers will refine Fantasy football rosters as the season goes on, but Fantasy football drafts are what usually make or break a championship season. The top of 2025 Fantasy football drafts has some familiar names such as Ja'Marr Chase, Bijan Robinson and Justin Jefferson. However, there are some newer names climbing the 2025 Fantasy football rankings such as Ashton Jeanty, Malik Nabers, Bucky Irving and Chase Brown.

Let good teams be the tiebreaker

"The general concept of taking good players from good offensive teams is an excellent premise to follow whenever possible. Of course, specific players from poor NFL teams can still help in Fantasy, but you don't want a roster full of them. For instance, an excellent running back from a bad team might get limited touches because the running game is scripted out due to his team constantly trailing, or you lack confidence in the coaching staff's ability to put this player in favorable situations. For example, RB Breece Hall and WR Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets were consensus first-round picks last year, but both were busts relative to their ADP in large part because the coaching staff of the notoriously inept franchise didn't put them in positions to succeed. If your pick is a close call between two players, take the one on the better offensive team."

"You'll often see Fantasy players, once they've filled the majority of their core rosters, seemingly take the last four or five rounds off. They will take a third QB in a one-QB league, multiple DSTs or load up on a position at which they are already stacked. Don't be one of these players. A shrewd late-round pick can make the difference in winning your league, as multiple so-called sleepers and breakouts become prominent Fantasy performers every year. Use late-round picks to add depth where you anticipate need and, ideally, have a list of late-round players in mind that can help you win your league." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

