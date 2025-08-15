The 2025 NFL season is quickly approaching, and that means 2025 Fantasy football drafts will start picking up. There are so many things to consider, including injuries, trades, and who is holding out. Buffalo running back James Cook was holding in with the Bills during training camp, but just agreed to a new deal, while Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin is looking for a new deal and has requested a trade. Where should you value those two players in your Fantasy football draft prep?

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible features 2025 Fantasy football breakouts from White, including:

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Detroit Lions

He was a surprising pick for the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. but he had the traits that made him appealing. Standing at 6 foot 4 and running a 4.4 40-yard dash, it was easy to see the idea behind the selection. He has been a player to watch at training camp and will be pushing for playing time sooner rather than later.

"One rookie that is getting completely ignored in Fantasy is TeSlaa, and I don't understand why. He was an early third-round pick taken one slot after the much more heralded Kyle Williams, but that understates the draft capital invested in him by the Lions, who gave up No. 102 and two future third-round picks (while also getting two sixth-round picks) to move up and take him," White told SportsLine. "That is a massive investment in a rookie no one cares about in Fantasy, particularly one in what has been one of the best offenses in the league the last few years."

Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

The 2024 first overall pick is heading into his sophomore season, but will have offensive guru Ben Johnson calling the shots this season. Despite being inconsistent as a rookie, he still threw for 3,541 passing yards with 20 passing touchdowns and six interceptions.

"He has five quality weapons to throw to and a better offensive line blocking in front of him. Unlike in Detroit, Johnson seemingly doesn't have elite talent at running back on which to lean, which puts even more expectations on Williams to deliver," White said. "Johnson will need to get Williams to be more aggressive with his passing, but if anyone can optimize the production of the former No. 1 overall pick, it's him. Also don't forget that Williams ran for 489 yards last year -- if he can start getting into the end zone consistently as well, you can squint and see a poor man's Josh Allen here for Fantasy." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

