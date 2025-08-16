Only two quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and while both are expected to see playing time this season, Fantasy managers should be cautious when evaluating rookie signal callers. No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward will likely be under center for the Tennessee Titans as early as Week 1, while Jaxson Dart of the New York Giants is projected to begin the year behind veteran Russell Wilson. So where should Ward and Dart land in your 2025 fantasy football rankings, and are there other rookie quarterbacks such as Shedeur Sanders worth considering in your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy?

With draft season ramping up, it's the perfect time to start identifying breakout candidates, potential sleepers and players to steer clear of. Whether you're hunting for a 2025 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts or position-specific 2025 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs, who powers the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Our 2025 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible features 2025 Fantasy football breakouts from White, including:

RJ Harvey, running back, Denver Broncos: Denver selected Harvey in the second round of the 2025 Draft, and the former UCF standout has a chance to make an immediate impact for a team that was in the postseason a year ago. Harvey will be competing for touches with J.K. Dobbins, but his ability as a receiver out of the backfield only enhances his overall Fantasy value.

"I had J.K. Dobbins atop my sleeper rankings, as I think we don't know enough about how the touches will shake out to explain the gap between him being RB38 and Harvey being RB21. But that doesn't mean Harvey is without major upside as well, as another Dobbins injury or underperformance could set the rookie on a course to be a top-10 Fantasy back. He'll be behind one of the best offensive lines in football with an emerging quarterback and an elite offensive coach in his corner, so the upside is massive. I'd look to draft both Broncos backs in Fantasy, as at least one should be a top-24 back when all is said and done, and one or the other could be a league winner," White told SportsLine.

Xavier Worthy, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs: By the end of his rookie season in 2024, Worthy had proven to be more than just a speedy, trick play threat. The former Texas standout finished with 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season, but was a game-changer in Super Bowl 59, catching eight passes for 157 yards and two scores in the loss.

"Whether Worthy qualifies as a breakout by the end of the season may be partly determined by how much time Rashee Rice misses due to suspension, but Worthy showed last year what he can do as the primary passing-game weapon in the offense. After averaging 2.2 receptions on 4.8 targets with 27.3 receiving yards over his first nine games, the rookie's average production jumped to 5.6 receptions on 7.9 targets with 56 receiving yards in his last seven regular-season games before emerging even more in the postseason and especially the Super Bowl (eight receptions on eight targets for 157 yards and two touchdowns). If Rice misses time at the beginning of the year and that late-season magic carries over, I'm not sure Worthy cedes the WR1 role once Rice is back," White said. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2025 draft guide has also identified three potential busts to avoid in the first round. These players have massively inflated Fantasy football ADPs and have the potential to completely sink your playoff hopes if over-drafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and which huge busts could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2025 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.