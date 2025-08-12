We are less than one month away from the start of the 2025 NFL season, which means the onslaught of 2025 Fantasy football drafts is quickly approaching. Whether you play in just one Fantasy football league or have too many to count, preparation is key for success when forming a 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy. Fantasy football draft strategies have drastically changed in recent years, going from the days of first-round quarterbacks to the seasons where nearly the entire opening round was running backs. But with the emergence of elite, record-breaking wide receivers such as Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson, should you target wide receivers at the very top and during early rounds of 2025 Fantasy football drafts?

Whether you're hunting for a 2025 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2025 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs, who powers the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Our 2025 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible features Nagel's 2025 Fantasy football sleepers relative to ADP, including:

Austin Ekeler, Commanders (ADP: No. 117): When the one-time fantasy giant moved on to the Commanders from the Chargers, many football analysts wrote him off as washed. Those who paid attention know the veteran dual-threat RB proved his detractors wrong before an injury derailed his season. Ekeler hit double figures in each of his first five games and eight times overall before missing Weeks 13-17 because of a concussion. As a change-of-pace and third-down back, he will likely again provide upside as a flex in a high-powered offense. The rugged but limited Brian Robinson is expected to return as the early-down back, and the team is reportedly excited about the potential of seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but Ekeler should have a role, regardless, and provide value at his ADP.

J.K. Dobbins, Broncos (ADP: No. 123): Broncos coach Sean Payton made no secret of his unhappiness with the production of his backfield last season. His first solution was moving up to draft the explosive R.J. Harvey from Central Florida in the second round. The well-traveled and injury-prone Dobbins was later added, and numerous reports have suggested Dobbins will be the opening-day starter. The injury bug remained a crutch for the versatile back, as an MCL sprain caused him to miss Weeks 13-17. Even so, he still set career highs for rushing attempts (195), rushing yards (905) and receiving yards (153). Although his health will always be a factor, there's little risk in grabbing Dobbins, who could emerge as a reliable flex or RB2, at this ADP. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2025 draft guide has also identified three potential busts to avoid in the first round. These players have massively inflated Fantasy football ADPs and have the potential to completely sink your playoff hopes if over-drafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and which huge busts could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2025 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.