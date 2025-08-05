Some tight ends make instant impacts such as Brock Bowers and Sam LaPorta, while others such as Trey McBride need some time to develop. A pair at the position were first-round selections this year in Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren, and it's anyone guess what type of 2025 Fantasy football picks they will end up as. Both players have Fantasy football ADPs outside the top 100, putting them in the company of tight ends such as David Njoku and Tucker Kraft. Loveland, at least, gets to be coached by Ben Johnson, who guided LaPorta's breakout rookie season in 2023.

The tight end position is always a difficult one to project as there's a steep drop-off, Fantasy-wise, after the elite are off the board. That's why having reliable Fantasy football advice is no longer a luxury but rather a necessity when prepping. Whether you're hunting for a 2025 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2025 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs, who powers the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Our 2025 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible features 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, including:

Omarion Hampton, RB, Las Angeles Chargers

J.K. Dobbins was on pace for over 1,400 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns last year before getting hurt, and Hampton was drafted in the first round to be his replacement. He led the ACC in both rush attempts and rush yards in each of the last two seasons, averaging 5.9 yards per carry in each. He's a workhorse running back going to a team whose offensive coordinator leans on the run game like few others, putting Hampton in prime position to make an impact as a rookie.

"Last year was the first time a Greg Roman offense didn't finish top nine in rush attempts, and the team clearly made upgrading the RB position a focus with Hampton and free-agent signing Najee Harris, who was hurt in a fireworks accident this summer," White told SportsLine. "The draft investment makes me think Hampton is Roman's lead back behind a quality offensive line, which gives him top-eight potential."

Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans

Pollard has quietly had 1,300-plus scrimmage yards in three straight years, even when going from Dallas' high-powered offense to Tennessee's. Tyjae Spears has yet to average 10 touches per game in either of his two NFL seasons as Pollard is the clear alpha in the Titans' backfield, in addition to their goal line ball carrier. One also can't discount Pollard's durability as no active running back has played in more games than his 95 since his 2019 rookie season.

"The Titans should have a more respectable passing game this year with Cameron Ward at quarterback, and with more upgrades on the offensive line, Pollard could see his per-rush average, which was 4.8 yards in Dallas but 4.2 yards last year, spike. I'd rank him higher, but he's going to need a lot of touchdown luck to top 2022, when he had 1,378 total yards and 12 touchdowns," White said.

Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2025 draft guide has also identified three potential busts to avoid in the first round. These players have massively inflated Fantasy football ADPs and have the potential to completely sink your playoff hopes if over-drafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and which huge busts could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2025 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.