For Fantasy football players, late August and early September are arguably the best time of the year. Trades and waivers will refine Fantasy football rosters as the season goes on, but Fantasy football drafts are what usually make or break a championship season. The top of 2025 Fantasy football drafts has some familiar names such as Ja'Marr Chase, Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley and Justin Jefferson. However, there are some newer names climbing the 2025 Fantasy football rankings such as Ashton Jeanty, Malik Nabers, Bucky Irving, De'Von Achane and Chase Brown.

Where should those players fit into your 2025 Fantasy football draft prep and strategy, and which Fantasy rookies should you slot into your Fantasy top-150 rankings? Whether you're hunting for a 2025 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2025 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs, who powers the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Early isn't always wrong

"Conventional wisdom suggests managers are well served by loading up with blue-chip receivers and running backs and waiting until at least the third round to grab a quarterback. However, in many leagues, it's not uncommon for a manager to take a signal caller late in the first round or early in the second round. While doing so often draws muffled chuckles from more experienced league mates who are thrilled to see a "wasted" early pick, recent data suggests those who jump on QB early have had the last laugh."

Be flexible

"Inevitably, one or two QBs will be getting hype and moving up ADP ranks based on either last season's breakout, training-camp performance or some combination. Almost without fail, the QB hype trains end up as busts. Last year, C.J. Stroud was the prime example. Coming off a stellar rookie campaign, Stroud shot up draft boards with an ADP of around No. 55, or the middle of the fifth round. He was usually the fourth or fifth quarterback selected in most PPR drafts. This seemed bizarre for a QB with little rushing upside and one of the worst analytically ranked offensive lines in the NFL. Stroud finished as Fantasy QB No. 18 with an average of just 13.7 points per game.

However, amid an NFL draft that saw the Texans grab two excellent receiver prospects along with the addition of veteran WR Christian Kirk and what should be upgraded protection, Stroud's ADP free fall now provides some value. We'd be happy to take him as a second QB or low-end QB1 at this fire-sale price. This year's obligatory hype trains are Baker Mayfield of the Bucs and Justin Fields of the Jets." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

