The most successful Fantasy football owners are the savvy ones who do their homework and locate value. Make sure you are one of those owners who is doing the prep work and are seeing exactly which players are moving up the depth chart as opposed to relying on over-hyped rookies and splash players. Some of those value players can be in the form of veteran players who have moved on to places that are better fits for their style of play. One such player could be Geno Smith in Las Vegas, playing for his old coach Pete Carroll as Smith could be a steal in 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features 2025 Fantasy football sleepers from White, including:

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons: The veteran enters his fifth year in the league and has been consistent throughout his career. He has played in all 17 games in three of his four seasons. Last year, he caught 47 passes for 602 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. He has been one of Atlanta's third-down options, converting 21 first downs last season.

"It's understandable that the majority of the Fantasy community has quit on a guy who has failed to live up to the hype time and again," SportsLine's R.J. White said. "But when you're on a list that only includes Randy Moss, Keenan Allen, Mike Evans, Amari Cooper, Justin Jefferson Ja'Marr Chase, Malik Nabers and yourself - 21-year-olds to post a 1,000-yard season - you're always going to be a Fantasy sleeper if the cost is next to nothing."

Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers: The Packers did something they hadn't done since 2002. They drafted a wide receiver in the first round in Golden. The last player they had drafted in Round 1 was Javon Walker. In need of a speedy receiver who can stretch the field after Christian Watson suffered an ACL injury late last season, Green Bay selected Golden, who played last season at Texas. In 2024, Golden caught 58 passes for 987 yards (17.0 average) and nine touchdowns.

"I love the investment the Packers made, the system in which Golden will be playing, and the quarterback throwing him passes, so I think he has the potential to make a huge impact as a rookie on a team that has desperately needed a WR1 to step up," White said. "Expect Matt LaFleur to move him around the formation and get him advantageous looks regularly, and I think Golden will be a Fantasy starter from the jump." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

