The Chargers dominated the Lions 34-7 in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, and the start of NFL preseason is always a signal to Fantasy football managers that it's time to get back to work. Fantasy football draft season begins in earnest in the month leading up to the NFL season, and finding the best possible resources should be priority No. 1 as you begin your 2025 Fantasy football draft prep. They can help guide you to Fantasy football breakouts like Malik Nabers and Fantasy football sleepers like Baker Mayfield, or even help you steer clear of Fantasy football busts like Christian McCaffrey. San Francisco's running back was the No. 1 selection in a majority of leagues last season, but finished the year with only 50 carries for 202 yards and zero touchdowns.

All three of those players had a substantial impact on last year's Fantasy football season, and those are the type of noteworthy Fantasy football performers that you want to have on your radar before you go on the clock. Whether you're hunting for a 2025 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts or position-specific 2025 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs, who powers the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible features 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, including:

RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos: After originally enrolling at Virginia as a dual-threat quarterback, Harvey transferred to UCF and transitioned to running back early in his collegiate career. He earned a prominent role in the offense for the first time in 2022 and over the next three seasons he piled up 4,509 yards from scrimmage while scoring 47 total touchdowns. Despite being undersized at 5-foot-8 and 205 pounds, he impressed enough with a 4.40-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine to get drafted in the second round and now he's in the immediate mix for touches in Denver.

"Another (J.K.) Dobbins injury or underperformance could set the rookie on a course to be a top-10 Fantasy back. He'll be behind one of the best offensive lines in football with an emerging quarterback and an elite offensive coach in his corner, so the upside is massive," White told SportsLine. "I'd look to draft both Broncos backs in Fantasy, as at least one should be a top-24 back when all is said and done, and one or the other could be a league winner."

Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears: The No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft caught 54 passes for 734 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie despite playing behind D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen in a Bears offense that struggled. Now Allen is gone and the Chicago offense could be poised to take an enormous step forward with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson taking over as the head coach and Caleb Williams entering his second season as the starting quarterback.

"When divvying up Allen's eight targets per game from last year, I would expect Odunze to see a significant bump over the two rookies (Colston Loveland and Luther Burden), and if the talent that put him right alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers for many draft analysts last year begins to emerge, he could quickly become the WR1 in one of the best offenses in football should Ben Johnson's impact be immediate," White said. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

