Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley will be two of the first running backs off the board in most 2025 Fantasy football drafts, even though they both have a history of missing games. In fact, they have combined for just six career top-five Fantasy finishes, so they could be 2025 Fantasy football busts to avoid. Ravens running back Derrick Henry has cracked the top five in five of the last six seasons, showcasing remarkable consistency. He is available later than McCaffrey and Barkley in some drafts, making him a potential Fantasy football sleeper.

Deciding how much risk you are willing to handle is one key to building a Fantasy football strategy.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Worthy had a mini-breakout season last year, snagging at least four receptions with 40-plus yards in 10 straight games while scoring 12 total touchdowns. He was the Fantasy WR8 from Week 11 to the end of the season, and teammate Rashee Rice is dealing with an injury and a multi-game suspension. Worthy emerged even more in the postseason and particularly the Super Bowl, so he is set up for a true breakout campaign.

"Whether Worthy qualifies as a breakout by the end of the season may be partly determined by how much time Rashee Rice misses due to suspension, but Worthy showed last year what he can do as the primary passing-game weapon in the offense," White told SportsLine. "If Rice misses time at the beginning of the year and that late-season magic carries over, I'm not sure Worthy cedes the WR1 role once Rice is back."

Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears

Odunze did not have the Fantasy production many were hoping for last year, finishing as the WR56 in Fantasy points per game during his rookie season. However, he was the WR37 in expected Fantasy points per game, and he has another offseason with quarterback Caleb Williams under his belt. There are some questions surrounding a new coach and some offseason acquisitions, but Odunze's upside cannot be questioned.

"I would expect Odunze to see a significant bump over the two rookies, and if the talent that put him right alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers for many draft analysts last year begins to emerge, he could quickly become the WR1 in one of the best offenses in football should Ben Johnson's impact be immediate," White said. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

