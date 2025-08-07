Part of what makes Fantasy football exciting every year is tracking player movement from the season before and understanding how certain moves can benefit your Fantasy team. In some cases, those moves create more uncertainty as a player can join an already deep and talented position group on his new team. A reliable set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you navigate such moves, but when it comes to your Fantasy football draft prep, you can never have too much helpful information.

A common frustration in Fantasy football can be the use and timeshares between running backs on teams that have a number of capable options in their backfield. One of the ways to avoid getting stuck with the wrong running back is by understanding whose skill set is best suited for their weekly matchup. Whether you're hunting for a 2025 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2025 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs, who powers the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Our 2025 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible features 2025 Fantasy football sleepers, including:

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins:

Tagovailoa has been a top-16 quarterback per game in three consecutive seasons, finishing in the top five in passing yards per game each year. The veteran signal caller is now heading into Year 4 in Mike McDaniel's offense, and with top wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle returning, the stage is set for Tagovailoa to hit the ground running in 2025.

"Tagovailoa finished 13th in Fantasy points per game among regular starters last year, and he consistently scores around 20 points per game when healthy," White said. "With Jonnu Smith gone, Tagovailoa should return to more downfield shots to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, which gives him a solid shot at finishing in the 10-12 range at the position, well ahead of his average draft position."

Jordan Mason, RB, Minnesota Vikings:

Mason impressed out of the gate last year with Christian McCaffrey unavailable for the 49ers, rushing for 685 yards on 134 rushing attempts and three scores during the team's first eight games. Boasting a far larger frame at 5-foot-11, 223 pounds, Mason could also be the favorite for short-yardage and goal-line work for the Vikings this season, making him an intriguing Fantasy football sleeper.

"Mason looked great as a complementary player in his first two seasons in San Francisco but was dominant as the team's lead back in the first half of 2024, pacing to a 1,620-yard season over the first seven weeks while suffering a shoulder injury late in that stretch," White noted. "Aaron Jones set a career high for rushing yards and a career low in yards per attempt last year, and he turns 31 in December. If Jones starts to show his age or gets banged up at any point, Mason could run away with the RB1 job and become a top-10 Fantasy asset once again." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

