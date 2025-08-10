We are less than one month away from the start of the 2025 NFL season, which means the onslaught of 2025 Fantasy football drafts is quickly approaching. Whether you play in just one Fantasy football league or have too many to count, preparation is key for success when forming a 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy. Fantasy football draft strategies have drastically changed in recent years, going from the days of first-round quarterbacks to the seasons where nearly the entire opening round was running backs. But with the emergence of elite, record-breaking wide receivers such as Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson, should you target wide receivers at the very top and during early rounds of 2025 Fantasy football drafts?

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs, who powers the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible features White's 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, including:

Packers WR Matthew Golden

The Packers did the unthinkable in the 2025 NFL Draft and selected a wide receiver in the first round. Green Bay selecting Golden with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft ended a 23-year streak of the Packers bypassing a receiver in the opening round of NFL Drafts. But still, questions remain in Green Bay about how focused the Packers will be on one receiver with talented options such as Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and tight ends Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave. Those unknowns are baked into Golden's ADP though, and with him going outside the top 40 wide receivers and top 100 players overall, White sees value in Golden as a 2025 Fantasy football sleeper.

"I love the investment the Packers made, the system in which Golden will be playing, and the quarterback throwing him passes, so I think he has the potential to make a huge impact as a rookie on a team that has desperately needed a WR1 to step up," White said. "Expect Matt LaFleur to move him around the formation and get him advantageous looks regularly, and I think Golden will be a Fantasy starter from the jump."

Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue

Whereas Golden was a high-profile first-round pick, the Cowboys selecting Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft doesn't garner similar attention. But like Golden in Green Bay, Blue could be in a position to quickly contribute on an NFL field as Dallas is without a clear-cut RB1 this season. The Cowboys signed veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, but Blue showed in college that he doesn't need to be the workhorse to contribute. Blue was the RB2 on his own team at Texas, but he still rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 42 receptions for 368 yards and six scores. That pass-catching upside is particularly appealing to White.

"Blue has faced some early criticism around his work habits, but he still has plenty of time to establish himself as a key part of the Cowboys' plans at running back, particularly with two uninspiring veterans ahead of him on the depth chart," White said. "In fact, this designation of sleeper may not even be a recommendation to draft Blue in standard-sized leagues, as there's a good chance his manager drops him out of frustration if he doesn't immediately earn a key role. But by the Fantasy playoffs, I believe he's going to emerge as a factor in most leagues, particularly in PPR." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

