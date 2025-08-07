After years of inconsistent play and underwhelming production, Jerry Jeudy finally put it all together last year. He posted a 90-1,229-4 stat line, made his first Pro Bowl, and rewarded those who took a flier on him in Fantasy football drafts. He did that despite the Browns starting four different quarterbacks, and one shouldn't be surprised if Cleveland has another quartet of players under center this season. Jeudy proved to be somewhat quarterback-proof, which is exactly what you want when targeting a pass catcher with your 2025 Fantasy football picks.

Meanwhile, Jeudy's former team in Denver saw Marvin Mims emerge late last year as he ranked 17th in positional Fantasy football points from Weeks 11-18. Per 2025 Fantasy football ADP, Jeudy is going as a seventh-round pick, while Mims is a 12th-rounder. Which wideout would return the better Fantasy football value based on their average draft position?

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible features 2025 Fantasy football sleepers, including:

Roschon Johnson, RB, Chicago Bears:

Despite being out-touched 295 to 71 by D'Andre Swift, Johnson scored the same number of touchdowns (six) as the Bears' starter. Johnson was much more effective inside the 10-yard-line, and the arrival of Ben Johnson should elevate Chicago's run game, and offense, as a whole. Also, it's worth noting that Swift had his fewest rushing attempts and touchdowns of his career in his lone year with Ben Johnson as his OC in Detroit, so Roschon Johnson could see more action if the new coach sours on Swift again.

"Ben Johnson's offense has proven capable of elevating two running backs simultaneously, and Johnson will be behind a much better offensive line this year," White told SportsLine. "I'm probably going to target drafting both D'Andre Swift and Johnson in the majority of my drafts."

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons:

After a standout rookie year, Pitts has disappointed in each of the last three. However, he remains a unique downfield threat for a tight end as his 7.0 yards before catch per reception was sixth-best at the position in 2024. Having a stronger-armed quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. would seem to better suit Pitts than Kirk Cousins, Desmond Ridder and anyone else Atlanta trotted out recently.

"It's understandable that the majority of the Fantasy community has quit on a guy who has failed to live up to the hype time and again, but when you're on a list that only includes Randy Moss, Keenan Allen, Mike Evans, Amari Cooper, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Malik Nabers and yourself -- 21-year-olds to post a 1,000-yard season -- you're always going to be a Fantasy sleeper if the cost is next to nothing," said White. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

