Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley will be two of the first running backs off the board in most 2025 Fantasy football drafts, even though they both have a history of missing games. In fact, they have combined for just six career top-five Fantasy finishes, so they could be 2025 Fantasy football busts to avoid. Ravens running back Derrick Henry has cracked the top five in five of the last six seasons, showcasing remarkable consistency.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs, who powers the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible features White's 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, including:

Bucky Irving, Buccaneers, (ADP: No. 34): The shifty dual-threat RB shined as the late-emerging Fantasy crown jewel on league-winning rosters everywhere last year behind a burst of impressive production that catapulted the then-rookie into the upper echelon of Fantasy relevance. From Weeks 10-17, the Oregon product averaged 21.8 points per game, excluding the Week 14 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in which he exited the first quarter because of an injury. Irving posted these massive numbers despite never playing more than 57% of the snaps during this span, which likely explains why his ADP is not higher than 34, or a late third-rounder in 12-team leagues.

Jayden Reed, Packers, (ADP: No. 100): Following an impressive rookie season, Reed was considered something of a letdown both on the field and for Fantasy managers who drafted him at an ADP of at least 20 spots higher than he currently sits. The versatile wideout suffered in part from nine dropped passes, tying him with teammate Dontayvion Wicks for third worst in the league. But the bigger issue was a bizarre game plan from coach Matt LaFleur that saw his most talented receiver resigned to only three-receiver sets for most of the season, and a snap share that hovered around 55% for the final eight weeks. Even so, Reed still managed to lead the Packers in receptions (55) and receiving yards (857). Word from Packers training camp is that first-round pick Matthew Golden will provide a needed outside threat, allowing Reed to thrive from the slot, his most natural position. If this comes to fruition, don't be surprised to see Reed easily eclipse 1,000 yards for the first time in his career and perhaps 10-plus touchdowns as he should easily outperform his current ADP.

