Your Fantasy football league settings will undoubtedly shape your priorities as you begin your 2025 Fantasy football draft prep, but identifying value is a must regardless of format. Dynasty owners will be watching NFL training camp battles closely to see which players can scale their respective depth charts and work their way into a starring role. Meanwhile, redraft league managers might be focused on how the offseason quarterback carousel might impact the teams with new signal callers like Geno Smith (Raiders), Sam Darnold (Seahawks) or Aaron Rodgers (Steelers).

Having resources to help you strategize is also a must, and a reliable 2025 Fantasy football draft guide can give you a massive leg up. Whether you're hunting for a 2025 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2025 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings, Dan Schneier, R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs, who powers the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, uses a data-driven approach that has helped him be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years. Cummings is a senior Fantasy writer at CBS Sports who hosts the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Our 2025 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2025 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2025 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible features 2025 Fantasy football sleepers, including:

Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts: Richardson showed flashes of elite playmaking ability as a rookie before an injury ended his season after four games. However, his passing numbers were abysmal in 2024, prompting the Colts to sign Daniel Jones during the offseason. Now there's an open competition for the starting job and whoever wins has upside worth noting.

"Richardson still has to win the starting job for the Colts, and if he doesn't, you can just substitute Daniel Jones' name in above. Either quarterback would add value as a runner in Shane Steichen's system that could help them finish inside the top 12 at the position," White told SportsLine. "He was considered one of the top targets at quarterback in Fantasy following the elite options last year, ranking as high as fifth for some people. Now he won't be drafted in most one-QB leagues, but his value is likely somewhere in the middle."

Marvin Mims, WR, Denver Broncos: A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Mims' production in the NFL has been underwhelming over two seasons. He's caught 61 passes for 880 yards and seven touchdowns, though he was named a Pro Bowler as a return man in each of those years. However, he flashed some serious big-play ability late last season to land him back on White's list of top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers for a second season in a row.

"We ranked Mims ninth on last year's sleeper list, believing that his big-play ability with Russell Wilson and Jerry Jeudy's absence could lead to big things. Instead, Mims saw just 19 targets in the first 10 games of the season, catching 11 of them for 69 yards. So why is he now five spots higher?" White said. "Because it all finally started to click from that point on, with the second-year receiver catching 28 of his 33 targets for 434 yards and six touchdowns over the final seven regular-season games, a pace that would put him at 1,054 yards over a 17-game season." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2025 draft guide has also identified three potential busts to avoid in the first round. These players have massively inflated Fantasy football ADPs and have the potential to completely sink your playoff hopes if over-drafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and which huge busts could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2025 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.