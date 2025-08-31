After being months or weeks away, going on the clock in 2025 Fantasy football drafts is now just days or even hours away for some. Many are cramming with their Fantasy football research, hoping to find some nuggets which would help them hit on their early 2025 Fantasy football picks and also nail some late-round deep sleepers. As for those early picks, Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Ja'Marr Chase and Brock Bowers top their respective positions, per their Fantasy football ADP 2025.

But any experienced Fantasy player knows the backbone of your team is built after those first few rounds. What you do after your early selections could determine if you end up in the Fantasy playoffs or your league's Toilet Bowl. What last-minute Fantasy football advice can you utilize to have a successful season? Before locking in your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings with deep sleepers, breakouts and best values from SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs.

A Fantasy Football Today newsletter writer and Beyond the Boxscore podcast contributor, Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top 2025 Fantasy football deep sleepers and breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts Gibbs is predicting: Falcons receiver Darnell Mooney. After a 1,000-yard season as a sophomore in 2021, Mooney fell off the radar a bit while with the Bears. He then joined Atlanta in 2024 and produced a 64-992-5 stat line, but his prospects are even better this year with Michael Penix Jr. under center. Penix' strong arm is an ideal fit for Mooney's 4.38 speed, and even though the wideout is dealing with a shoulder injury, he's worth a grab at the end of drafts.

"He's also simply too good to be available so late. And even though we have no idea when he'll suit up in 2025, I'm willing to place a bet on Darnell Mooney at a certain point," Gibbs told SportsLine. ..."If you're in a league with I.R. spots available, these vets are fun upside stashes to snag after the first 120 picks."

Another 2025 Fantasy football deep sleeper Gibbs has identified in his 2025 Top 150 PPR rankings: Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue, who is going off the board near the end of most drafts. Dallas selected Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after his versatile role at Texas. Blue rushed for 730 yards, but more importantly, especially in Dallas' offense, he had 42 receptions for 368 yards and six receiving touchdowns out of the backfield.

"Blue brings league-winning upside, as he has that type of playmaking ability available," Gibbs said. "It feels inevitable that Blue gets an opportunity at some point if healthy. He feels like a much-needed playmaking option in a Cowboys backfield otherwise devoid of big-play ability. The most compelling aspect of Blue's Fantasy outlook is the receiving upside flashed at Texas. On a Cowboys offense that could be at the very top of the league in passing yards, Blue is a name to know." See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

