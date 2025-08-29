Fantasy football team owners will often prioritize which positional groups they target first in an effort to build a championship-caliber team. Players need to first ensure a strong running back and wide receiver corps, to go along with a solid quarterback. That's because the longer you wait, the production levels of those remaining players at those positions tail off. Although kickers and defense are important, those other areas of your squad need to be addressed first.

Topping the 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings in many places is Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The fifth-year veteran had several career highs in 2024, catching 127 passes for 1,708 yards (13.4 average) and 17 touchdowns. To ensure Fantasy football success, you need to have the most up-to-date 2025 Fantasy football advice you can get, regardless of league format. Before locking in your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings with deep sleepers, breakouts and best values from SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs.

A Fantasy Football Today newsletter writer and Beyond the Boxscore podcast contributor, Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, Gibbs has projected every Fantasy-relevant player's stats and shared his exclusive PPR rankings for the 2025 season, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football deep sleepers and breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts Gibbs is predicting: Packers receiver Matthew Golden, who was a rare first-round pick at receiver for Green Bay. Gibbs has him as a top-90 player in his PPR rankings, much higher than his ADP.

"Subjectively, Golden seems like a fantastic fit with how LaFleur likes to design his route concepts," Gibbs told SportsLine. "And Jordan Love feels like a perfect pairing. Golden's collegiate film showed a frequent separator on the horizontal plane who often had to wait on balls and more often was not seen by a QB who struggled with processing in an offense that was designed around another NFL WR prospect. Love has the arm talent to make any type of throw and the insanity to try it. Golden seems to offer massive splash play potential with this pairing."

Another 2025 Fantasy football deep sleeper Gibbs has identified in his 2025 Top 150 PPR rankings: Bears wide receiver Luther Burden. This is a player who could take a little time to pay off, as D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze are the clear No. 1 and No. 2 receivers for Chicago and Olamide Zaccheaus is currently listed ahead of Burden on Chicago's official depth chart. However, the draft capital invested bodes well for Burden to get opportunities and he also showed during the preseason that he's willing to do the dirty work (i.e. blocking) to earn his stripes.

"If (Caleb) Williams is good and the Ben Johnson offense takes off, Burden could put numbers on the board. And if there are injuries to Chicago's pass-catchers, Burden could push into a wildly lucrative Fantasy role," Gibbs said. He also notes Burden's collegiate productivity, as he produced 192 catches for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns while also adding 34 carries for 234 yards and four scores in three seasons at Missouri. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

Gibbs is also extremely high on a receiver who is not going off in the first round in many drafts, but he says is a top-five player overall. He ranks him ahead of even players like Justin Jefferson and Nico Collins. You can only see who it is, and the 202 Fantasy football rankings for the top 150 Fantasy-relevant players, at SportsLine.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football breakouts and deep sleepers should you target, and which receiver shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025, all from one of the most accurate experts in the world, and find out.