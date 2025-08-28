A big part of any Fantasy football strategy is figuring out how to properly value rookies. They often end up being a Fantasy football sleeper, breakout or bust because it's tough to evaluate how they'll be utilized. The 2025 Fantasy football ADP shows Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (ADP of 11) as the highest picked rookie. Other notable Fantasy football rookies being picked early in 2025 Fantasy football drafts include Omarion Hampton (37), TreVeyon Henderson (44) and RJ Harvey (56).

Travis Hunter (72), Cam Skattebo (93), Quinshon Judkins (102) and Matthew Golden (113) are some other rookies a bit further down the board to consider when finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy. Which Fantasy rookies should you target, and how should they factor in your overall Fantasy plan for 2025? Before locking in your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings with deep sleepers, breakouts and best values from SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs.

A Fantasy Football Today newsletter writer and Beyond the Boxscore podcast contributor, Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top 2025 Fantasy football deep sleepers and breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts Gibbs is predicting: Cowboys receiver George Pickens, who came over to Dallas via a trade from Pittsburgh this offseason. Pickens has been a big-play threat the past few seasons in Pittsburgh, but never consistently saw enough targets to reach the elite tier of Fantasy receivers. Gibbs has him as a top-50 player this season, much higher than his ADP.

"It feels like a perfect storm has brewed for a massive statistical output from Pickens in Year 4," Gibbs told SportsLine. "The formula for Pickens likens to Tee Higgins -- the early-career efficiency rates are similar, each plays in a pass-first offense capable of putting points on the board quickly, both can win at the catch point and after the catch, and both have a true star WR teammate to demand defensive attention. One has a long history of injuries and goes in Round 3 of Fantasy drafts. The other has played 48 out of 51 possible career games and is in a prove-it contract season. That player is available well past Round 4 and sometimes into Rounds 6-7 in more casual drafts."

Another 2025 Fantasy football deep sleeper Gibbs has identified in his 2025 Top 150 PPR rankings: Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten, who is going off the board near the end of most drafts. Gibbs, however, has him at No. 88 on his board and thinks he has a chance to be a complete steal this season.

'I'm very intrigued to see how this develops," Gibbs said. "Tuten sometimes appeared to overrun plays in college. Probably pretty easy to have a heavy finger on that turbo button with 4.32 speed, I'd imagine. If he reigns it in and develops vision to process at a high level, Tuten could be unbelievably good. He has the best physical tools at the RB position in a stacked class." See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

