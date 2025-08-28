One of the most difficult tasks for Fantasy football managers every season is defining roles for incoming Fantasy football rookies. Depth charts can tell you a little bit about what a player's usage might look like, but trust is often gained as the season goes along and projecting how a player's involvement might change can be a challenge. However, when you can successfully identify a handful of Fantasy football deep sleepers, you can improve your roster significantly.

A reliable set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you decide where to target polarizing Fantasy football prospects like Cam Skattebo, Jaydon Blue and Jack Bech. Before locking in your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings with deep sleepers, breakouts and best values from SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs.

A Fantasy Football Today newsletter writer and Beyond the Boxscore podcast contributor, Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, Gibbs has projected every Fantasy-relevant player's stats and shared his exclusive PPR rankings for the 2025 season, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football deep sleepers and breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts Gibbs is predicting: Cowboys receiver George Pickens, who came over to Dallas via a trade from Pittsburgh this offseason. Pickens has been a big-play threat the past few seasons in Pittsburgh, but never consistently saw enough targets to reach the elite tier of Fantasy receivers. Gibbs has him as a top-50 player this season, much higher than his ADP.

"It feels like a perfect storm has brewed for a massive statistical output from Pickens in Year 4," Gibbs told SportsLine. "The formula for Pickens likens to Tee Higgins -- the early-career efficiency rates are similar, each plays in a pass-first offense capable of putting points on the board quickly, both can win at the catch point and after the catch, and both have a true star WR teammate to demand defensive attention. One has a long history of injuries and goes in Round 3 of Fantasy drafts. The other has played 48 out of 51 possible career games and is in a prove-it contract season. That player is available well past Round 4 and sometimes into Rounds 6-7 in more casual drafts."

Another 2025 Fantasy football deep sleeper Gibbs has identified in his 2025 Top 150 PPR rankings: Bears wide receiver Luther Burden. This is a player who could take a little time to pay off, as D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze are the clear No. 1 and No. 2 receivers for Chicago and Olamide Zaccheaus is currently listed ahead of Burden on Chicago's official depth chart. However, the draft capital invested bodes well for Burden to get opportunities and he also showed during the preseason that he's willing to do the dirty work (i.e. blocking) to earn his stripes.

"If (Caleb) Williams is good and the Ben Johnson offense takes off, Burden could put numbers on the board. And if there are injuries to Chicago's pass-catchers, Burden could push into a wildly lucrative Fantasy role," Gibbs said. He also notes Burden's collegiate productivity, as he produced 192 catches for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns while also adding 34 carries for 234 yards and four scores in three seasons at Missouri. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

Gibbs is also extremely high on a receiver who is not going off in the first round in many drafts, but he says is a top-five player overall. He ranks him ahead of even players like Justin Jefferson and Nico Collins. You can only see who it is, and the 202 Fantasy football rankings for the top 150 Fantasy-relevant players, at SportsLine.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football breakouts and deep sleepers should you target, and which receiver shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025, all from one of the most accurate experts in the world, and find out.