The players you select with your first and second round picks in 2025 Fantasy football drafts are typically the most exciting, but it's those later-round picks that can determine who your league champion is later in the year. Picking those perfect Fantasy football sleepers can be a challenge though, and that's where a strong set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help. A lot has changed in depth charts from the start of the preseason to the 2025 NFL season beginning on Thursday, September 4, and your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy should change with that.

Rookies are often high-risk, high-reward options in Fantasy football drafts. Many will be undervalued due to their unknowns, but there will also be rookies who are too high in 2025 PPR Fantasy football rankings due to expectations from their NFL Draft capital. As Marvin Harrison Jr. proved last season, even the most high-profile rookies can have a slower start to their careers. Before locking in your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings with deep sleepers, breakouts and best values from SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs.

A Fantasy Football Today newsletter writer and Beyond the Boxscore podcast contributor, Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top 2025 Fantasy football deep sleepers and breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts Gibbs is predicting: Bears wide receiver Luther Burden. This is a player who could take a little time to pay off, as D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze are the clear No. 1 and No. 2 receivers for Chicago and Olamide Zaccheaus is currently listed ahead of Burden on Chicago's official depth chart. However, the draft capital invested bodes well for Burden to get opportunities and he also showed during the preseason that he's willing to do the dirty work (i.e. blocking) to earn his stripes.

"If (Caleb) Williams is good and the Ben Johnson offense takes off, Burden could put numbers on the board. And if there are injuries to Chicago's pass-catchers, Burden could push into a wildly lucrative Fantasy role," Gibbs said. He also notes Burden's collegiate productivity, as he produced 192 catches for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns while also adding 34 carries for 234 yards and four scores in three seasons at Missouri.

Another 2025 Fantasy football deep sleeper Gibbs has identified in his 2025 Top 150 PPR rankings: Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue, who is going off the board near the end of most drafts. Dallas selected Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after his versatile role at Texas. Blue rushed for 730 yards, but more importantly, especially in Dallas' offense, he had 42 receptions for 368 yards and six receiving touchdowns out of the backfield.

"Blue brings league-winning upside, as he has that type of playmaking ability available," Gibbs said. "It feels inevitable that Blue gets an opportunity at some point if healthy. He feels like a much-needed playmaking option in a Cowboys backfield otherwise devoid of big-play ability. The most compelling aspect of Blue's Fantasy outlook is the receiving upside flashed at Texas. On a Cowboys offense that could be at the very top of the league in passing yards, Blue is a name to know." See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

