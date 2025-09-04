Fantasy football rankings are ever-changing, and with the 2025 NFL season just hours away, the unfortunate truth is that there will be injuries, and those injuries will significantly impact rankings ahead of last-second 2025 Fantasy football drafts. There have already been some significant offensive line injuries, most notably Rashawn Slater, who suffered a torn patellar tendon shortly after signing a contract to become the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL. Should Slater's injury alter where you place Chargers like Justin Herbert or rookie running back Omarion Hampton when making 2025 Fantasy football rankings?

Hampton, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, gained momentum throughout training camp and preseason. Rookie running backs are often the X-factors that could make or break your Fantasy football championship aspirations. Where does Hampton fall in the 2025 Fantasy football rankings compared to other rookie backs like R.J. Harvey and Cam Skattebo? Before locking in your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings with deep sleepers, breakouts and best values from SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs.

A Fantasy Football Today newsletter writer and Beyond the Boxscore podcast contributor, Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, Gibbs has projected every Fantasy-relevant player's stats and shared his exclusive PPR rankings for the 2025 season, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2025 Fantasy football deep sleepers and breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts Gibbs is predicting: Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue. A sixth-round rookie, the only players ahead of Blue on Dallas' depth chart are veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. However, both have struggled immensely over the last few years as Sanders has averaged 3.5 yards per carry since 2023, and Williams hasn't been much better with 3.6 yards per carry over this same stretch.

"The reason that I have Blue ranked so high among these sleepers is because he's cheap," Gibbs said. "He's almost always available after pick 120, and I really think that you might be able to scoop him off waivers at some point. So I'm rarely aggressive in pursuing him in drafts. His chances of being a league winner relative to the cost feel very high."

Another 2025 Fantasy football deep sleeper Gibbs has identified in his 2025 Top 150 PPR rankings: Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins. In two seasons at Iowa State, Higgins caught 140 passes for 2,166 yards and 15 touchdowns. That production combined with a 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame that clocked 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard-dash and 39 inches in the vertical is what led the Texans to spend the No. 34 overall pick on him. With Joe Mixon out and C.J. Stroud looking for retribution after a difficult second season, expect Houston to incorporate him early.

"Houston drafted Higgins with a premium pick -- TreVeyon Henderson and Luther Burden were both on the board, but the Texans prioritized adding a contested catch profile to create matchup problems in tandem with Nico Collins," Gibbs said. "If Collins remains healthy, Higgins could produce points in a Jordan Addison-like way -- he's too good to be the second or third priority for defenses. If Collins goes down, Higgins could step into a big target share and be a strong Fantasy contributor based on volume alone." See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

Gibbs is also extremely high on a receiver who is not going off in the first round in many drafts, but he says is a top-five player overall. He ranks him ahead of even players like Justin Jefferson and Nico Collins.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football breakouts and deep sleepers should you target, and which receiver shocks the NFL with a top-five performance?