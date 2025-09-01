Fantasy football draft season is upon us, and if you're cramming for any last-second 2025 Fantasy football drafts in the coming days, identifying potential 2025 Fantasy football sleepers is probably a top priority. PPR has become the most common setting in Fantasy football, so high-volume receiving options are particularly valuable. Colts wide receiver Josh Downs hasn't quite become a household name over his first two seasons, but there are some indicators in his target data to suggest he could get there.

Downs' 29.6% target rate in 2024 ranked sixth among NFL receivers last season, and he had a 25.6% target share that increased to 26.4% in the red zone. So how will he fare with Daniel Jones named the starter in Indianapolis, and who else should be on your radar before you go on the clock? Before locking in your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings with deep sleepers, breakouts and best values from SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs.

A Fantasy Football Today newsletter writer and Beyond the Boxscore podcast contributor, Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top 2025 Fantasy football deep sleepers and breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts Gibbs is predicting: Jaguars running back Bhayshal Tuten. The Virginia Tech product will begin the season behind Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby on the Jacksonville depth chart, but his home run ability gives him the potential to climb the ladder over the course of the season.

"He has the best physical tools at the RB position in a stacked class. He's agile, the top-line speed is special, and even more special is his burst. RJ Harvey had a faster top speed (slightly) in both the 40- and 10-yard dash, and yet Tuten's 40-time and 10-time were both lower," Gibbs noted. "Liam Coen is designing an offense with intent to create advantageous scenarios for this rare athletic specimen."

Another 2025 Fantasy football deep sleeper Gibbs has identified in his 2025 Top 150 PPR rankings: Green Bay Packers receiver Matthew Golden, who is expected to be a big part of the passing attack. Receiver Jayden Reed has a fracture in his foot that could affect him the entire season. Golden will be leaned on and has flashed all throughout the summer. Last season at Texas, he had 58 catches for 987 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

"Subjectively, Golden seems like a fantastic fit with how LaFleur likes to design his route concepts," Gibbs said. "And Jordan Love feels like a perfect pairing. Golden's collegiate film showed a frequent separator on the horizontal plane who often had to wait on balls and more often was not seen by a QB who struggled with processing in an offense that was designed around another NFL WR prospect. Love has the arm talent to make any type of throw and the insanity to try it. Subjectively, Golden seems to offer massive splash play potential with this pairing." See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

