We're at the stretch run until the NFL season kicks off which means 2025 Fantasy football drafts are getting filled left and right. Teams have already had their final cuts, so we have a clearer picture of depth charts, and observing them is Fantasy football advice that everyone should follow. What also could help with your 2025 Fantasy football strategy is recognizing what type of league you're in, as some players carry a little more value in PPR leagues than standard ones.

Alvin Kamara was the RB15 in standard-scoring leagues last season but was the RB9 in ones that rewarded a full point per reception. Meanwhile, Rashod Bateman was a top-30 Fantasy wideout in standard but dropped to the WR40 in Fantasy football PPR leagues. What other advice would serve you well before making Fantasy football 2025 picks? Before locking in your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings with deep sleepers, breakouts and best values from SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs.

A Fantasy Football Today newsletter writer and Beyond the Boxscore podcast contributor, Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, Gibbs has projected every Fantasy-relevant player's stats and shared his exclusive PPR rankings for the 2025 season, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2025 Fantasy football deep sleepers and breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts Gibbs is predicting: Jaguars running back Bhayshal Tuten. The Virginia Tech product will begin the season behind Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby on the Jacksonville depth chart, but his home run ability gives him the potential to climb the ladder over the course of the season.

"He has the best physical tools at the RB position in a stacked class. He's agile, the top-line speed is special, and even more special is his burst. RJ Harvey had a faster top speed (slightly) in both the 40- and 10-yard dash, and yet Tuten's 40-time and 10-time were both lower," Gibbs noted. "Liam Coen is designing an offense with intent to create advantageous scenarios for this rare athletic specimen."

Another 2025 Fantasy football deep sleeper Gibbs has identified in his 2025 Top 150 PPR rankings: Giants running back Cam Skattebo. After leading the Big 12 with 1,711 rushing yards and finishing fifth in Heisman voting, Skattebo was scooped up by New York in the fourth round. While he'll start his rookie year as a backup to Tyrone Tracy Jr., Skattebo should push for touches immediately and has promise as a receiver. He had a 45-605-3 receiving line last year at Arizona State, while Tracy has struggled in the passing game, having the fourth-highest drop percentage amongst running backs in 2024.

"Skattebo's receiving upside is intriguing. He has excellent vision as a block-setter and could be dangerous in the screen game," Gibbs told SportsLine. "Tyrone Tracy underwhelmed in a rather pronounced way as a receiver during his rookie season -- at times, Tracy played himself out of a role by frustrating New York's coaches. If dropping the ball as a rusher or receiver becomes a recurring issue, Tracy could lose his job quickly. Skattebo could prove to be a better option as a rusher and receiver." See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

Gibbs is also extremely high on a receiver who is not going off in the first round in many drafts, but he says is a top-five player overall. He ranks him ahead of even players like Justin Jefferson and Nico Collins.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football breakouts and deep sleepers should you target, and which receiver shocks the NFL with a top-five performance?