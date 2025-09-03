One of the biggest challenges for Fantasy football managers each season is projecting the roles of rookies. Depth charts offer hints, but real trust develops as the season unfolds, and identifying a few deep fantasy sleepers can give your roster a significant boost. Reliable 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help managers target polarizing prospects like Cam Skattebo, Jaydon Blue, and Jack Bech. Top options such as Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Ja'Marr Chase, and Brock Bowers dominate their Fantasy position rankings, but building a strong team comes down to middle- and late-round fantasy strategy.

With last-minute 2025 Fantasy football drafts going on the clock, managers are scrambling to lock in early picks and uncover late-round sleepers. In PPR leagues, high-volume receivers are particularly valuable, while running backs tend to be the key to success in standard scoring leagues.

A Fantasy Football Today newsletter writer and Beyond the Boxscore podcast contributor, Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top 2025 Fantasy football deep sleepers and breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts Gibbs is predicting: Jaguars running back Bhayshal Tuten. The Virginia Tech product will begin the season behind Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby on the Jacksonville depth chart, but his home run ability gives him the potential to climb the ladder over the course of the season.

"He has the best physical tools at the RB position in a stacked class. He's agile, the top-line speed is special, and even more special is his burst. RJ Harvey had a faster top speed (slightly) in both the 40- and 10-yard dash, and yet Tuten's 40-time and 10-time were both lower," Gibbs noted. "Liam Coen is designing an offense with intent to create advantageous scenarios for this rare athletic specimen."

Another 2025 Fantasy football deep sleeper Gibbs has identified in his 2025 Top 150 PPR rankings: Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton. The rookie fifth-round pick out of Colorado State turned heads throughout training camp and was one of the top performers for Seattle during preseason action. Horton was extremely productive in college, and has been a seamless fit in the Seahawks' offensive scheme.

"He's a demon moving in and out of breaks. Matt Harmon loved Horton's collegiate film, and his per-route data was spectacular. Now paired with a play-caller who has flashed creative efficiency hacking in the play-action pass game, Horton demands our attention as a potential big-play creator. The Seahawks will likely use three-receiver sets at one of the lowest rates in the league, so Horton's playing time might never be consistent as a rookie. He's a playmaker just waiting for a chance to play. Know the name," Gibbs told SportsLine.

