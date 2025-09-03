The 2025 NFL season is now just one day away as Cowboys vs. Eagles kicks off on Thursday. It won't take long for Fantasy football players to get an early look at some top 2025 Fantasy football picks with CeeDee Lamb, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and Dak Prescott among the players taking the field in the first time slot of the season. Even with the action about to begin, there are still last-minute 2025 Fantasy football drafts going on the clock virtually up to kickoff time.

It's not too late to formulate your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy. Who are top Fantasy sleepers, and breakouts, and how you should divide players into 2025 Fantasy football tiers?

A Fantasy Football Today newsletter writer and Beyond the Boxscore podcast contributor, Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top 2025 Fantasy football deep sleepers and breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts Gibbs is predicting: Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue. The sixth-round pick out of Texas is expected to be part of the running back committee in Dallas, but he remains a bit of a wild card for Fantasy players after missing a chunk of camp with various injuries.

"The reason that I have Blue ranked so high among these sleepers is because he's cheap," Gibbs said. "He's almost always available after pick 120, and I really think that you might be able to scoop him off waivers at some point. So I'm rarely aggressive in pursuing him in drafts. His chances of being a league winner relative to the cost feel very high."

Another 2025 Fantasy football deep sleeper Gibbs has identified in his 2025 Top 150 PPR rankings: Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton. The rookie fifth-round pick out of Colorado State turned heads throughout training camp and was one of the top performers for Seattle during preseason action. Horton was extremely productive in college, and has been a seamless fit in the Seahawks' offensive scheme.

"He's a demon moving in and out of breaks. Matt Harmon loved Horton's collegiate film, and his per-route data was spectacular. Now paired with a play-caller who has flashed creative efficiency hacking in the play-action pass game, Horton demands our attention as a potential big-play creator. The Seahawks will likely use three-receiver sets at one of the lowest rates in the league, so Horton's playing time might never be consistent as a rookie. He's a playmaker just waiting for a chance to play. Know the name," Gibbs told SportsLine. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

