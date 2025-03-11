On Monday I wrote about the early projections for those players who found news teams before free agency started. What I didn't know then was that Chris Godwin was going to reach a deal to stay in Tampa Bay as well. Godwin presents one of the most difficult projections in Fantasy Football for two reasons. One, he was legitimately one of the best wide receivers in Fantasy Football in 2024 before he got hurt. Two, we don't know how he'll recover from the dislocated ankle that sidelined him for the second half of 2024. If Godwin is 100% Week 1, he may be a top-five wide receiver this year. If he isn't himself until midseason, he may be a bust. Here's my projection for Godwin before we get to the most important players who changed teams on Monday:

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2025 Projection: 85 receptions for 1,024.2, and 6.8 TDs on 127 targets

WR21

Free Agents on the move

Justin Fields, QB, New York Jets

2025 Projection: 3,491.3 yards, 20 TDs, and 13.9 INTs on 499 pass attempts

660.8 yards and 6.3 TDs on 125 rush attempts

QB16

I think Fields is viewed as one of those wildcard players, who can't be projected with much accuracy. The rushing upside is huge but the passing production has been disappointing. I would encourage you to think less about the passing. Fields averaged 20.6 FPPG as a starter in 2024, 20.2 in 2023, and 21.9 in 2022. It didn't seem to matter what team name his jersey said, who his coach was, or who his number one receiver was, Fields produced like a top-12 QB. I'm more likely to rank him higher than where I projected him than lower. If you want some pessimism, I don't love this move for Breece Hall or Garrett Wilson.

Sam Darnold, QB Seattle Seahawks

2025 Projection: 4,125 yards, 25.1 TDs, and 14.4 INTs on 557 pass attempts

191 yards and 1.7 TDs on 58 rush attempts

We're going to find out how much of the Kevin O'Connell magic sticks to Sam Darnold. I am not optimistic, especially after they traded away DK Metcalf. As of now, Darnold is going from Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, and Noah Fant. I'm only drafting Darnold in Superflex leagues.

Najee Harris, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

2025 Projection: 1,024 yards and 6.6 TDs on 263 rush attempts

35.6 receptions, 252.4 yards, and 1 TDs on 47 targets

RB25

Be very cautious with running back projections this time of year. One of the best running back classes of the next decade is coming to the NFL in less than two months. Harris could end up in a committee. For now? This landing spot looks pretty good. I will boost Harris in the projections and rankings if the Chargers do not make another significant investment at the position.

Javonte Williams, RB, Dallas Cowboys

2025 Projection: 670 yards and 4.1 TDs on 172 rush attempts

51 receptions, 326.3 yards, and 1.3 TDs on 1.3 TDs

RB27

Everything I said above applies to Williams, only more so. Still, the Cowboys were content to roll with Rico Dowdle last year, maybe they will give Williams 18 touches per game and we'll finally see the player we thought the Broncos drafted. I would view Williams more like a flex and expect the Cowboys bring in a rookie who eventually beats him out. There are at least six backs in this draft class who could do that.

Yes, Joshua Palmer, Mack Hollins, Elijah Mitchell, and Samaje Perine all changed teams yesterday. No, I don't plan on drafting any of them in the single-digit rounds of 2025 Fantasy Football drafts. Mitchell could be the one exception if gets into a true competition with Isiah Pacheco.